TC’s Bandrowski named All-American
HOLLAND — Traverse City native Amanda Bandrowski earned All-America honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
Hope teammate Claire Hallock also drew the honor. The two seniors are the third Flying Dutch pair to be All-Americans in the same season.
Bandrowski and Hallock are All-Americans after finishing eighth and 17th, respectively, in the ITA’s final NCAA Division 3 singles rankings.
They are two of only 25 singles All-Americans in all of Division 3 this season.
Bandrowski joins Hallock, Colleen Sandro (1986) and Audrey Coates (1994) as the only singles All-American players for Hope.
Hope is one of seven Division 3 schools with multiple All-Americans.
TC’s Wilson featured on CBS Sports golf special
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City golf professional Scott Wilson will be featured on a CBS show Saturday.
“My Golf Journey: A Celebration of PGA Professionals” airs Saturday at 2 p.m.
The hour-long show narrated by CBS Sports golf anchor Jim Nantz features 14 professionals who received the PGA’s major awards for instructors.
Wilson, the head professional at Bay Meadows Family Golf Course, was awarded the PGA Youth Player Development Award last year.
AuSable Canoe Marathon canceled
GRAYLING — The 2020 AuSable River Canoe Marathon and AuSable River Festival have been canceled.
“(We) feel this is in the best interest, in terms of health and safety, of all parties involved during these unprecedented times,” organizers said in a state posted online.
Andrew Triebold of Grayling and Canadian Steve Lajoie won the 2019 race, a 120-mile trek from Grayling to Oscoda.
The Canoe Marathon has been run every year since 1947, with the exception of 1969.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.