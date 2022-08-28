A-Ga-Ming hosting college tourney
KEWADIN — A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort will host a women’s NCAA golf tournament Sept. 4-5.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, featuring players from Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Chicago State, Wisconsin-Green Bay, Oakland and Indiana University-Purdue University/Ft. Wayne.
Central Michigan University is hosting the tourney, which is free to the public.
Women’s Senior Championship at Bay View CCPETOSKEY — Bay View Country Club in Petoskey will host the 26th GAM Women’s Senior Championship on Monday and Tuesday.
A field of 78 GAM member women golfers ages 50-plus will play 36 holes over two days to determine an overall champion as well as winners in other flights.
The overall champion of the GAM Women’s Senior Championship will have her name added to the Sara Wold Trophy.
Last year at nearby Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club in Harbor Springs, three-time champion Terry Delcamp of Grand Blanc made a seven-foot par putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to top Shelly Weiss of Southfield, also a previous champion in 2018.
Delcamp and Weiss are returning and are among seven former champions in the field. The other past champions playing include two-time winner Julie Massa of Holt, two-time winner Donna Benford of Linden, two-time winner Barb Schmid of Grand Rapids, three-time champion Susan Campbell of Kalamazoo and two-time winner Maureen Whitehead of Charlevoix.
Five-time champion Joan Garety of Ada is not in this year’s field, but Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll of Haslett, the Michigan State University women’s golf coach and winningest GAM golfer ever, turned 50 and will be playing in her first GAM Senior Women’s Championship. Admission is free.
YMCA fall softball registration underway
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration for YMCA coed and men’s softball league registration has begun.
The coed league plays Sundays from Sept. 11-Oct. 23. Game times begin at 4 p.m. each Sunday and a round robin league schedule is played.
Registration deadline is Sept. 2nd and you must register as a team.
All games are played at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.
The men’s softball league plays Wednesday evenings Sept. 14-Oct. 12. Doubleheaders are played each evening, starting at 6 p.m.
Registration deadline is Sept. 2nd. You must register as a team. All games are played at the Civic Center.
For more information, contact any Y branch at 231-933-9622 or visit www.gtbayymca.org.
