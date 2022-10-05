3v3 Halloween Classic returns to Kingsley
KINGSLEY — For the first time since 2019, the 3-on-3 basketball Halloween Classic is set to take place at Kingsley High School.
The annual event, which had been on hold since the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held Sunday, Oct. 23, for boys and girls grades 3-12. Cost to participate in the game is $120 per team, and deadline to register is Saturday, Oct. 11.
Individual awards will be given to the first-place teams in each division. Tournament t-shirts will be provided to all participants.
For more information, contact James Brumfield at 333coachjames@gmail.com or call (231)360-3866. The registration form can be found at https://holidayhoop.weebly.com.
GAM team tops PGA team at Fuller Cup
ROYAL OAK — The Golf Association of Michigan (GAM) team topped the Michigan Section PGA team for the fifth consecutive time in the 50th Fuller Cup Matches Tuesday at Red Run Golf Club.
The GAM’s 12.5-5.5 victory in the Ryder Cup-lie format pulled the state’s top amateur golfers closer in the all-time series that the PGA leads 34-14-2.
Mike Anderson of Northville, Chet Vandenberg of Portage, Pierce Morrissey of Canadian Lakes and Michigan State University, Greg Davies of West Bloomfield and August Meekhof of Eastmanville and Michigan State University each helped account for two points for the GAM team by helping win four-ball morning matches and then winning afternoon singles matches (See results below).
The PGA’s Adam Schumacher of Point O’Woods Golf & Country Club was the only two-point scorer for the PGA team.
Players representing the PGA were Kyle Dobbs of Oak Pointe Country Club, the host pro Wally Sierakowski of Red Run, Kyle Martin of Lochmoor Club, Josh Fryer of Franklin Hills Country Club, Tim Pearce of Birmingham Country Club, Kosta Ramirez of Treetops Resort, Cody Haughton of Red Run Golf Club, Schumacher, Ron Beurmann of Country Club of Jackson, Jim Deiters of Midland Country Club, Scott Hebert of Traverse City Golf & Country Club and Brian Cairns of Fox Hills Learning Center.
Players representing the GAM included Anderson, Vandenberg, John Quigley of Sterling Heights, Anthony Sorentino of Rochester Hills, Will Anderson of Portage and the University of Michigan, Morrissey, Patrick Deardorff of Clarkston and Eastern Michigan University, David Szymanski of Holt, Davies, Matt Zerbel of St. Joseph, Bradley Smithson of Grand Rapids and Meekhof.
