14th annual Ryan Shay Mile set for July 23
CHARLEVOIX — The 14th annual Ryan Shay Mile invites some of the best distance runners in the country. The race is held as part of Charlevoix’s annual Venetian Festival that continues through July 24.
The participants will run along the spectator-lined parade route in downtown Charlevoix. The race is set for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, and the runners will get a chance to compete for prize money.
The top four men and women get prize money; first place gets $2,000, second place gets $1,500, third place gets $1,000, and fourth gets $500 and $250 prime for the leader at the half-mile.
For the first time ever, the prize money is funded by Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, raising the total winnings to $10,000.
The race is as deep as it has been in a long time. Some of the runners for the men’s include high school record state holder for the 1500 meters, Hobbs Kessler; Olympian Mason Ferlic; 2021 winner Casey Comber; and 2021 runner-up Jack Anstey.
Comber ran a 3:54 mile this year, and Anstey ran 3:56. She also represented Australia in the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships. The record mile is 3:55 for the men's set by Jeff See in 2010, and for the women's, Shannon Osika clocked in at 4:20 in 2018.
The women’s competition is packed with talent. Some include 2021 second-place and third-place finishers Anna Shields and Madeline Strandemo. Shields also won in 2019. Ann Arbor native Gina McNamara placed fifth last year while also running a 4:31 road mile this year.
The event started in 2008 to celebrate and remember the life of Central Lake's Ryan Shay, who died in November 2007 when competing in the 2008 USA Olympic Marathon Trials in New York City.
Shay was a champion on and off the track. He won championships in high school, at the University of Notre Dame and on the professional level. His memory continues to serve as a role model for many runners.
Raymond wins GAM Super Senior Championship
GRAND BLANC — Mike Raymond of Jackson won a final-group duel with Randy Lewis of Alma, shooting a closing 2-under 70 to a 71 by Lewis and winning the 8th GAM Super Senior Championship presented by Mercy Elite Sports at Atlas Valley Golf Club Tuesday.
They started the final round tied at even-par 72 and they were tied going to No. 18 where a par won it for Raymond.
Raymond won the Super Senior title (golfers ages 65-and-over) for the first time and said it felt good to have his name on the trophy with all the great names.
Raymond’s 2-under 142 total and the 143 by Lewis were the top scores by five shots. Jeff Knudson of Beverly Hills finished third with a closing 70 for 148 and Dan Hughes of Saginaw shot 72 for 149.
A champion was also crowned in the Legends Division for golfers ages 70-and-over.
Mike Fedewa of Canton, the 2007 GAM Senior Amateur Champion, topped another Canton golfer, Jerry Heiss, on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff with a bogey. They went the extra hole after Fedewa shot 75 for 154 and Heiss shot 76 to tie.
