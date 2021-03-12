Suttons Bay's Wittman wins state's High School Heisman
SUTTONS BAY — Suttons Bay all-state linebacker Michael Wittman emerged as the overall Michigan boys recipient of the Heisman High School Scholarship.
Elizabeth Babcock of Novi won the girls award. The state winners each receive a $750 college scholarship.
Olivia Lowe of Leland, Jordan Noble of Boyne City, Zoe Brodin of Charlevoix, Aubrie Sparks of Boyne Falls and Joseph Spate of Boyne City were among the school-level winners of the award.
The program was created in 1994 by The Heisman Trophy Trust.
YMCA spring sports registration underway
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration opened at the Traverse City YMCA for the spring sports season.
YMCA TC United Youth Lacrosse: Season dates Apr. 12-June 5; Divisions: 14U, 12U, 10U, 8U; Weeknight practices and scrimmages and weekend travel play; Practices at the West YMCA on Silver Lake Road. Uniforms included in registration fee. New and returning players are welcome. Registration deadline is the week of March 22. Contact Barb Beckett at 231-933-9622 or email barbb@gtbayymca.org.
YMCA Spring Soccer: Season dates May 1-June 12; Co-ed divisions for players in grades K/1, 2/3, 4/5; All practices and games Saturdays at the West YMCA on Silver Lake Road. Registration deadline is April 12. Contact Cailin Miller at 231-933-9622 or email cailin@gtbayymca.org.
YMCA Spring NFL Flag Football: Season dates May 4-June 8; Co-ed divisions for players in grades K/1, 2/3, 4/5; NFL Flag Uniform jerseys included in registration fee; all practices and games Tuesdays at West YMCA on Silver Lake Road. Registration deadline is April 12. Contact Cailin Miller at 231-933-9622 or email cailin@gtbayymca.org.