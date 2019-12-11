Vasa Ski Club to host open house at Hickory Hills
TRAVERSE CITY — The Vasa Ski Club is hosting an open house for the community to showcase Hickory Hills' cross-country ski trails.
Hickory Hills offers a recently-upgraded and improved 5-kilometer X-C ski trail system, including a one-kilometer lighted loop, plus a new lodge and five kilometers of trail located next door in Hickory Meadows.
Hickory Hills hosts the Michigan High School Nordic Ski Championships in February.
Cross country skiing will be free on the day of the open house. Vasa Ski Club will be providing chili, and visitors may bring a potluck dish to share. Members and non-members are welcome. VSC plans to have some kids skis available for use, and possibly some rental skis. Once Hickory Hills opens for the regular season on Dec 20, it will offer a Nordic ski rental program.
‘Battle of the Fans IX’ invites candidates for state's top cheering section
EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Student Advisory Council will host its ninth “Battle of the Fans” contest this winter to award the top high school student cheering section in Michigan, with three rounds of competition that will recognize nine semifinalists, three finalists and eventually the 2019-20 champion.
North Muskegon was named last year’s champion and presented with a banner during the MHSAA boys basketball finals at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center. Sections from Buchanan and Saginaw Heritage also were finalists, with Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard, Carson City-Crystal, Petersburg-Summerfield, Petoskey, Traverse City West and Wayland’s sections also making the semifinals.
Schools are invited to submit a short video, via YouTube, of their cheering sections in action at a school sporting event. Video submissions should be between 90 seconds and three minutes long and explain how that section meets the following contest criteria: positive sportsmanship, student body participation, school spirit, originality of cheers, organization of the group, student section leadership and fun.
The deadline for student-submitted video applications is noon on Jan. 11. Nine semifinalists then will be chosen — three each from Class A, Class B and Class C/D — to partake in a two-week challenge where each will be required to complete 10 tasks further showing why it should be chosen as Michigan’s best student section. From those nine, three finalists then will be selected by the Student Advisory Council and visited on a home game night by MHSAA staff and Advisory Council representatives. The MHSAA will produce a video of that finalist after each visit, with the champion selected by the Student Advisory Council based in part on support each section receives on the MHSAA’s social media sites.
This year’s Battle of the Fans IX winner will be announced Feb. 21 and recognized March 27 at the Breslin Center.
Gritshop hosting Snowball Skills Series for baseball, softball
TRAVERSE CITY — GritShop is hosting four softball and baseball events with college and travel coaches this winter.
The indoor facility in Traverse City will host Aquinas College softball coach Brad Koch on Jan. 11 for a 1-4 p.m. clinic for players ages 11-17 focused on offense, including a question-and-answer session about recruiting.
On Jan. 18, Adrian College baseball coach Craig Rainey visits for a fundamentals clinic from 1-4 p.m. for ages 11-16, including a Q&A session with recruiting talk.
Feb. 1 brings coach Haylie Wagner of the Chicago Bandits for a softball event. Time is 10:11:30 a.m. for pitchers in 10u-12u, noon-1:30 p.m. for pitchers in 14u-18u and 2:30-4:30 for all players ages 11-15.
Feb. 15's event features Lockhart Rivals travel baseball and coach Eric Doyle, with fundamentals skills and drills sessions from 1-3 p.m. for ages 6-11 and 4-6 p.m. for ages 12-17.
For more information, visit www.gritshoptc.com.
