St. Francis hosting Coaches vs. Cancer game Jan. 24
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis is hosting a Coaches vs. Cancer game when the Gladiators play Boyne City.
The Jan. 24 girls basketball doubleheader starts with junior varsity at 5:30 p.m., followed by varsity at approximately 7 p.m.
Those wishing to donate can visit gtacsgirlsbasketball.org or donate at the door on game day. Donors at the game receive a purple wristband while supplies last.
Donations will help fund cancer research, patient support and advocacy.
Senior Winter Olympics registration starts
ROCHESTER HILLS — Registration is now open for the 2023 Michigan Senior Olympic Winter Games.
The events kick off with the MSO Ballroom Dance competition and dinner on Feb. 26 followed by a variety of sporting events taking place in March and April. Eight-hundred athletes from all over the state will participate in the games. The Michigan Senior Olympics are open to anyone 50 years old and older.
The games include dancesport, men’s and women’s ice hockey, pickleball, table tennis, powerlifting, basketball, billiards, archery, co-ed volleyball and indoor track and field.
There are many ways to be involved with Michigan Senior Olympics. Those interested can be an athlete, member, sponsor, volunteer or spectator. The MSO is in need of many volunteers to help make the games a success. No experience is necessary. To sign up to volunteer please visit MichiganSeniorOlympics.org.
For more information, please call Becky Ridky at 248-608-0250 or email becky@michiganseniorolympics.org.
MHSAA announces Scholar-Athlete Award finalists
EAST LANSING — The 120 finalists for the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Scholar-Athlete Awards for the 2022-23 school year have been announced.
The program, in its 34th year, has recognized student-athletes since the 1989-90 school year and again this winter will honor 32 individuals from MHSAA member schools who participate in at least one sport in which the MHSAA sponsors a postseason tournament. Farm Bureau Insurance underwrites the Scholar-Athlete Awards and will present a $2,000 scholarship to each recipient.
Area finalists include Traverse City West’s Ian Robertson, Glen Lake’s Blake O’Connor, Cadillac’s Connor Anderson and Charlevoix’s Claire Scholten.
Class C and D scholarship recipients will be announced Feb. 7, Class B scholarship recipients will be announced Feb. 14 and Class A scholarship recipients will be announced Feb. 21. All announcements will be made on the MHSAA Website.
N. Michigan K-Stars win Motown Cup
DETROIT — The Northern Michigan K-Stars left Detroit with championship trophies after competing in the Motown Cup Showcase over the weekend.
The K-Stars (19-6-2) won the 19U women’s championship, going 4-0 in the tournament. They won game one against the London Devilettes, 3-1, with goals from Maddie Loe, Jenna Hassle and Jaida Schulte along with assists from Jillian Newhouse, Maddie Loe and Paige Adams while Emily Tracht was in net.
Game two saw the K-Stars win 3-0 over the Ancaster Avalance with Riley Scollard between the pipes. Schulte had a goal and an assist. Taryn Pratt had one score and two helpers, and Paige Adams had a goal. Game three was a 2-1 win over the St. Claire Shores with Tracht in goal. Jaida Schulte and Tyya McKenzie lit the lamp on assists from Adams and Rylee Duffing.
The championship game was a rematch against the Devilettes that the K-Stars won 5-1. Scollard was in net for the win. Schulte annd Aziza Burgoon scored single goals while Olivia Wilk recorded the hat trick. Adams had two assists while Pratt, Brynne Schulte and Jillian Newhouse each had one.
