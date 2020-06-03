TCSF’s Mawson wins prep golf tourney
WILLIAMSBURG — Traverse City St. Francis eighth-grader Griff Mawson won the Traverse City Junior Golf Association’s high school boys tournament at the A-Ga-Ming Sundance course Tuesday.
Mawson led the St. Francis-Elk Rapids team to victory as well, topping Traverse City Central’s A team by 20 strokes, 315 to 335. Traverse City West (336) placed third, a single shot back of the Trojans, while Glen Lake-Suttons Bay (342) took fourth, followed by Boyne City (343), Cadillac-Big Rapids (344), Petoskey-Charlevoix (360) and TC Central B (384).
Mawson was the only non-high schooler in the 42-player field.
Josh Lavely, also playing for the TCSF-Elk Rapids team, placed second with a 76. The SF-ER squad also counted a 78 by Tommy Puetz (tied for fourth) and Preston Ball’s 87.
TC Central’s A team was paced by Zach Galan (80), Michael Beattie (81), Shea Harmeson (85) and Carson Peterson (89).
TC West’s counters included Tyler Frechette (76, tied for second), Murphy Kehoe (82), Tyler Gillings (83) and Andrew Schugart (95). Gillings won last week’s inaugural tournament by a stroke.
Matthew Smith led the Glen Lake-Suttons Bay effort with a 80, followed by Blake O’Connor (81), Gray Raymond (86) and Brady McDonough (95).
Boyne City’s top four consisted of Harry Moody (79), Sam Kanouse (84), Aidan Brehm (86) and Kolton Stadt and Alec Sherman-Brown tied with 94s.
The Cadillac-Big Rapids entry featured top contributions by Harry Chipman (78, tied for fourth), Kole Putnam (83), Dawson Currie (88) and MacKale McGuire (95). The Petoskey-Charlevoix team was led by Jake Beaudoin (78, tied for fourth), Sam Pletcher (89), Gus Baldwin (91) and Jackson Jonker (102).
The TCJGA’s third and final tournament of this type is slated for Monday at 8:30 a.m. at the Traverse City Country Club.
Olli, Gorno named Gaylord’s Most Valuable Athletes
GAYLORD — Reagan Olli and Sam Gorno earned Gaylord High School’s Most Valuable Athletes for 2019-20
Olli, a member of the skiing and soccer teams, won the Kim Swem Memorial Female Athlete of the Year trophy while Gorno, who played on the hockey, soccer and baseball squads, took the Bernie Kuras Memorial Male Athlete of the Year award.
Olli won the Record-Eagle’s girls skiing Player of the Year and Gorno appeared on the R-E’s hockey Dream Team. Both posted GPAs over 4.0.
Marlatt, Chrencik, Madej, Huff named J-L’s Athletes of Year
JOHANNESBURG — Four athletes shared Johannesburg-Lewiston’s male and female Athlete of the Year awards.
Senior Joey Chrencik and junior Sheldon Huff each won on the boys side, while senior Jessie Marlatt and junior Tara Madej earned the girls honor.
Chrencik and Arielle Vermilya won the school’s Senior Scholar Athletes of the Year, while Matthew Davidson and Marlatt each won a Ski Valley Maris Spaulding Award for sportsmanship.
Pistons set to reopen practice facility
The Detroit Pistons are set to reopen their practice facility, starting Thursday.
The Pistons announced that the team’s performance center will enter its first phase of reopening, for voluntary, individual workouts. Players and essential staff have guidelines from public health officials, the CDC and the NBA. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the state’s stay-at-home order Monday.
The Pistons (20-46) had the 26th-best record in the league when the season was halted.
because of the coronavirus, meaning they would not be in playoff contention if the NBA adopts a 22-team plan for resuming play.
