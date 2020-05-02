TC’s Redmond signs with top German team
MUNICH — Traverse City native Zach Redmond signed with Red Bull Munich of the top German Hockey league, the Deutsche Eishockey Liga.
In 133 career NHL games for the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres, Redmond has nine goals and 29 assists for 58 points.
Redmond had a monster 2018-19 campaign with the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans with a franchise-record 21-goal season, most by a defenseman in a single season in league history, while winning the AHL’s Eddie Shore Award for the Best Defenseman, and his third career AHL All-Star appearance.
Since leaving Ferris State, Redmond played in 373 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves, St. John’s Ice Caps, San Antonio Rampage and the Americans with 70 goals and 157 assists for 227 points as one of the AHL’s top defenseman since 2010, ranking eighth amongst AHL Defensemen in point scoring since the start of the 2010-11 season and second in goals.
Red Bull Munich enjoyed a successful season in 2019-20 with a 31-11-5 record with 108 points, six clear of second place Adler Mannheim.
Crosby 2nd in Virtual March Mania tourney
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City 15-year-old Elliott Crosby finished runner-up in the 2020 Virtual March Mania National Championship for rowing.
Rowers competed against others online with ERG machines.
Crosby won three straight matches, falling in the 2,000-meter final to William Deutchman, 1:48.7 to 1:39.5. Crosby also clocked in under two minutes in each of his three victories, including a win by 0.8 second in the semifinal of the Men’s Open B bracket.
TCJGA hands out scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Junior Golf Association handed out 11 scholarships to area golfers.
The TCJGA College Scholarship program has given over $335,000 in college educational funds to the TCJGA membership since 1994. This program is financed through an annual TCJGA Tournament, several memorial scholarships, TCJGA sponsors and donors.
TCJGA members are eligible to apply for college scholarships if they are a graduating high school senior or current college student and have been an active participating member of the TCJGA.
Scholarship winners for 2020 include Andrew Bliss, Anna Burley, Tyler Gillings, Emlin Munch, Matthew Smith, Katherine Hopkins, Joseph Hunter, Thomas Hursey, Hunter Kehoe, Will Newbold and Austin Schultz.
Manistee Saints cancel season opener
MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints cancelled of their season-opening series at Rietz Park, scheduled for May 23-24 because of to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Management stated that the well-being of players, coaches, game day staff, and the fans is the priority and is best served with the cancellation at this time.
The Saints are awaiting a decision from the Great Lakes United Baseball League as to the remainder of the 2020 season.
