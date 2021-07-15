TC youth football registration deadline
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is closing soon for 3rd to 6th graders who want to play football this year with TC Youth Football. Fees increase after Thursday, and registrations closes July 31st. Register or learn more at www.tcyouthfootball.org.
TC West hosts girls golf camp
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West is hosting a girls golf camp for both high school and middle school players.
The dates will be July 20-22. On Tuesday and Wednesday high school players will meet from 9 to 10:20 a.m. and middle school players will meet from 10:30 to 11:50 a.m. All players will meet from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday. The camp will be held at Interlochen Golf Course.
Any girl entering grades 6 through 12 in the fall of 2021 is eligible. The cost is $50 for each person and $45 for each additional family member. Snacks and a champ shirt will be provided. All players need to bring their own equipment.
Contact Karl Gagnon, head golf coach at TC West, with questions at karl@tcjga.com
Festival of Races
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Festival of Races returns Sept. 4 at Rotary Park Pavilion. A 5K and 10K route and kids’ activities are available. Entry is $35 until Aug. 17. Proceeds help fund the YMCA’s seventh grade membership program. Sign up at cadillacfestivalofraces.com
Bowtie Challenge
KALEVA — Northern Michigan Dragway held its 11th-annual Bowtie Challenge Thursday through Saturday. The event put Chevy “bowtie” cars against all other makes “The World” with a record-high 684 total entries.
Sean Nagy of Houghton Lake set a track record Friday in Top Doorslammer with his Ford Mustang, racing an 1/8th-mile in 4.17 seconds. He matched his previous-best speed of 168 miles-per-hour.
Thursday winners — Street Trophy: Dan Marcinkowski (Harley-Davidson), Kaleva; Mini-juniors: Tyler Thompson, Grawn; Advanced juniors: Carley Guerne, Bear Lake.
Friday winners — Top Doorslammer: Sean Nagy (Ford Mustang), Houghton Lake; Pro Trophy: Brian Boeve (Chevy S-10), Nunica; Bracket I: Mark Daniels (Pontiac Firebird), South Boardman; Bracket II: Chad Brintnell (Ford Fairmont), McBain; Street Trophy: Kevin wood (Ford Mustang), Manistee; Mini-juniors: Tyler Thompson, Grawn; Advanced juniors: Leah Helsel, Bear Lake.
Saturday winners — Top Doorslammer: Dru Williams (Chevy Nova), Manton; Bracket I: Jeremy McCormick, Fountain; Pro Trophy: Jim Bacon (Chevy Nova), Luther; Bracket II: Travis Mardin (Chevy S-10), Bear Lake.
Racing returns Friday at 5 p.m. with Street Nights. The NMD point series resumes Saturday with time trials beginning at 1 p.m. For more information see NorthernMichiganDragway.com or call (231) 218-2657.
Saints beat Brewers
BIG RAPIDS — The Manistee Saints topped the Grand Rapids Brewers in a 13-2 win Wednesday night in Big Rapids.
Brett Zimmerman, a Frankfort native who plays collegiately at Wayne State, homered on the first pitch of his first inning at-bat. He drove home Sam Schmitt to take the first lead of the game.
Martin Foley, Lucas Weinert, Keaton Peck and Lucas Richardson all drove runs in the sixth inning. The Saints took an 8-1 lead and Grand Rapids only responded with one in the bottom of the third.
Justin O’Dell earned the win with a five inning outing. He allowed five hits and one run.
The Saints had five 15 hits. Weinert and Alex Strickland each were 3-for-6 at the plate.
Manistee plays host to the Northern Michigan Dogmen for a doubleheader Saturday and Sunday.