TC West wrestling tournament canceled by threat
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City West Holiday Wrestling Tournament has been canceled after threats were discovered at the school.
Traverse City Area Public Schools administrators canceled classes at Traverse City West Senior High School on Tuesday after a custodian found a threat against the school written on a stall in a boys’ bathroom late Monday night.
West wrestling coach Rusty Nyland said the tournament couldn’t be held because no one is allowed in the school as police continue to investigate. Some of the teams scheduled to participate in the tournament will go to Clare’s tourney instead, but the Titans won’t be able to because of not having access to the school to get equipment.
Nyland said the tournament won’t be made up. The Titans return to action Dec. 30 at Freeland.
Bay Reps Alumni Game set for Thursday
TRAVERSE CITY — The 4th Annual Bay Reps Alumni Game takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday at Centre Ice Arena.
Nearly 40 alumni are slated to play in the game, which brings together more 20 years of Bay Reps’ history.
The game is free to attend, but donations will be accepted at the door. All proceeds from the game will directly benefit the Bay Reps program.
NCMC athletics joins MCCAA
PETOSKEY — North Central Michigan College joined the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA), the state sports association for two-year colleges. Membership will guarantee North Central a competitive schedule of home and away games against other Michigan community colleges beginning in fall 2022.
The MCCAA voted to accept North Central as its 22nd member institution during a legislative meeting last week. The Timberwolves will sponsor six teams: men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and esports. In addition to guaranteeing the college several home games, membership also means that Timberwolves student-athletes are eligible to receive MCCAA conference awards and recognition.
“MCCAA membership is the next step toward bringing our athletic program to scale at the varsity level,” NCMC athletic director Ashley Antonishen said. “This is exciting for our community and a great opportunity for student-athletes locally and statewide who can now continue playing the sport they love while receiving an exceptional North Central education.”
Most MCCAA colleges are located in mid-Michigan or south. Alpena Community College, which also sponsors men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, and volleyball, is nearest to Petoskey.
Antonishen and her coaching staff are currently recruiting varsity athletes in all six sports.
YMCA boys hoops leagues starting
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is underway for YMCA BOYS Middle School basketball teams in grades 6-8.
Teams are not combined and are placed in separate divisions. You must sign up as a team.
Game days are Saturdays in Traverse City/Kingsley area gyms beginning Jan. 22 and running through Feb. 19. Doubleheaders are played each Saturday.
The registration deadline is Jan. 3.
For more information, prices, please contact Barb Beckett 231-933-9622 or barbb@gtbayymca.org
YMCA K-5 Winter II basketball sign-up starts
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is underway for the YMCA K-5 Winter II youth basketball leagues.
Game days are Saturdays from Jan. 15-Feb. 19. Practices are during the week.
Grades K-1, 2-3 and 4-5 are paired together for divisions. The registration deadline is Dec. 26.
For more information please contact Cailin Miller at 231-933-9622 or cailin@gtbayymca.org.