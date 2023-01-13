TC West hosting youth wrestling tournament
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West hosts a large youth wrestling tournament Sunday.
The MyWay Greights Tournament expects to draw around 750 wrestlers representing club teams from around the state.
The event starts at 9 a.m. Sunday in West's main gymnasium.
Gaylord hosts a similar tournament Jan. 29, with other events Feb. 26 in Pellston and March 5 at Onaway.
Festival of Races registration opens up
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration for the 50th annual Festival of Races is now open.
The July 8 races during the National Cherry Festival include a 5K, 10K, 15K and half marathon. The 5K and 10K cost $30 per entrant, while the 15K is $35 and the half marathon $50. Prices increase after Feb. 28 for all the races except the half marathon, which goes up after the first 100 people sign up.
Visit runsignup.com/Race/MI/TraverseCity/MeijerFestivalofRaces to register.
