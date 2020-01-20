TC resident Griesinger inducted into Ohio school HOF
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City resident Dale Griesinger was inducted into the Fort Recovery (Ohio) High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
The 89-year-old 1949 graduate of Fort Recovery High School still holds the school's record for stolen bases, and went on to play college basketball at Capital University.
Griesinger, the grandfather of Traverse City West boys soccer coach Matt Griesinger, is a two-time letter winner in basketball and four-time letter winner in baseball, then added three basketball letters at Capital, graduating in 1953.
He spent 35 years in public education as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal, principal and school board member in Taylor. The gymnasium at Hoover Junior High School in Taylor has since been named the Dale Griesinger Gymnasium. He's lived in Traverse City since 1988 and spent 24 years as a volunteer at the TC Visitors Center.
Gaylord's Simpson receives NMTA volunteer honor
GAYLORD — Charles Simpson received the Northern Michigan Tennis Association's 2019 Volunteer of the Year award.
Simpson has served as Treasurer of Alpine Regional Tennis Association for several years, participated actively in the Tennis Center project at the Otsego County Sportsplex, helped plant and maintain over 1,000 native Michigan plants at three rain gardens to protect the tennis court surfaces and minimize ground contamination, helped mount court windscreens and remove them at the end of the season, and for six years served as a coach for the ARTA-sponsored Midwest Youth Team Tennis programs.
NMTA and ARTA saluted Simpson’s efforts of professionalism in his role and dedication to grow the game of tennis in the region.
Vasa seeking volunteers for 44th annual race weekend
TRAVERSE CITY — The North American Vasa is looking for volunteers for the 44th annual cross country ski race Feb. 8-9 at Timber Ridge Resort in Traverse City.
Volunteer Coordinator Kelley Peterson needs more volunteers to help stage the 10 ski races, two fatbike races and a new snowshoe race.
There are both indoor and outdoor assignments, including trail guides, aid station crew members, pre-race setup, serving food or manning the clothing bag drop.
To volunteer, sign in to the volunteer tab on the Vasa website at www.vasa.org or contact Peterson at either kepeterson@chartermi.net or (231) 360-0361.
