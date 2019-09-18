TC's Soles wins regional, qualifies for sectionals
TRAVERSE CITY — Gemma Soles won the Juvenile Girls event at Skate Cleveland with 52.21 points, then had to wait.
With the national qualifying seasonal rankings complete almost two weeks later, Soles placed first in the Eastern Great Lakes Region, third in the Midwest Section and 10th in the country at the Juvenile Level, earning her a spot at the Midwestern Sectional Championships in Dallas in November.
TC skater Davies in Disney On Ice show
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City native and longtime TC Figure Skating Club member Molly Davies is currently performing with the newest Disney On Ice show Road Trip Adventures.
The tour began Sept. 6 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, with her parents, Matt and Patty Davies, and TCFSC coach Heidi Masse there for the show's opener.
Davies began skating with TCFSC when she was 3 years old. She skated with the club until her graduation from high school last year and was a crowd favorite in the annual ice show each March.
The show will be at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Feb. 13-16, 2020.
Shuttle service offered for Patriot Game
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) will be offering free shuttle service between Traverse City West Middle School and Thirlby Field for Friday's TC Patriot Game.
The shuttle will run approximately every 15 minutes beginning at 4:30 p.m. until 1½ hours after the game ends. Parking and shuttle pickup is located in the lower West Middle School parking lot between the tennis courts and the track/football field. Shuttle pickup for patrons returning to their car will be in front of the Montessori at Glenn Loomis school building next to Thirlby Field.
Hockey referee clinic hosted by Centre Ice
TRAVERSE CITY — A USA Hockey referee seminar will be conducted at Central Ice Arena later this month.
The Sept. 29 event runs from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
For more information and to register, visit www.tchockey.com or www.usahockey.com/officialseminars.
