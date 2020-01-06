TC Central receives TC Track Club grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Track Club (TCTC) awarded the Traverse City Central High School track program a community grant of $15,420.
The grant was awarded as part of a total $78,827.87 in community grants presented three area non-profit organizations to support projects that align with the TCTC mission to encourage running and walking as a means to promote health, enhanced fitness, family recreation and competition for all.
Profits from the TCTC Bayshore Marathon each May fund the grant program. The funds will be used by the Trojan track team to support the purchase of hurdles for their home track facility. For more information, go to www.tctrackclub.com.
Vasa seeking volunteers for races
TRAVERSE CITY — The North American Vasa will be celebrating it’s 44th anniversary Feb. 8-9, and volunteer coordinator Kelley Peterson is seeking more volunteers to help stage the 10 cross country ski races, two fatbike races and a new snowshoe race.
There are both indoor and outdoor assignments, including trail guides, aid station crew members, pre-race setup, serving food or at the clothing bag drop.
To be part of the race, sign in to the volunteer tab on the Vasa website (www.vasa.org) on contact Peterson at either kepeterson@chartermi.net or (231) 360-0361.
