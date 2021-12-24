Statewide ‘Oxford Strong’ campaign set
EAST LANSING — Schools across Michigan will be dedicating February to “Oxford Strong” in support of Oxford Community Schools as the district continues to mourn the deaths of four students during a shooting at the high school Nov. 30.
The Oakland Activities Association — of which Oxford is a member — as well as the Kensington Lakes Activities Association and Detroit Catholic High School League, with merchandise vendor E.A. Graphics, have been primary organizers of this effort.
E.A. Graphics, based in Sterling Heights, will be printing T-shirts and sweatshirts supporting “Oxford Strong,” with schools able to purchase those items and then provide them in their communities. E.A. Graphics will be donating the price of the apparel, after costs, directly to Oxford High School and its community. T-shirts, for example, cost $20, with $16.20 being donated from each sale.
Schools taking part may ask their spectators to then wear the apparel as part of an “Oxford Strong” sporting event at their schools during February. Organizers have designated Friday, Feb. 4, as a day for as many schools as possible to be “Oxford Strong” and contribute to a statewide outpouring of support for the Wildcats and their community. However, it’s expected many schools will sponsor “Oxford Strong” events throughout the month.
Boyne Golf sets record for charities
HARBOR SPRINGS — For 25 years PGA professionals from Boyne Golf have raised more than $660,000 through the annual Harbor Cup golf event, benefiting local charities including Manna Food Project and First Tee Northern Michigan.
The annual fall event was held Oct. 4-5 at Hidden River Golf and Casting Club. PGA professionals from Boyne Golf’s properties are pitted against PGA professionals from Petoskey area golf courses in a fun 54-hole Ryder Cup-style format. The 2021 matches raised a combined $147,000, the most in the history of the event.
Team Boyne professionals set their own new yearly record, raising $110,000 for the charities. The donations are the result of the year-long fundraising effort leading up to and following the event and supported through a partnership with the Harbor Cup Charitable Fund, a component fund of the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation. Many of the donations came from the members of the Country Club of Boyne and Bay Harbor Golf Club, merchandise sales, and pro-am and scramble golf events around the area.
Snowmobile safety class offered
CHEBOYGAN — The Cheboygan County Sheriff Department offers a free snowmobile safety class from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 29
The class will be held in the Commissioner’s Room at the Cheboygan County building at 870 S. Main St., Cheboygan. Participants need to enter at the north entrance.
Students will need to bring a lunch and must attend the entire class. Michigan law requires children ages 12-16 that operate a snowmobile on public lands to take and successfully pass an approved snowmobile safety course.
This classroom course will also include a written test. Participants successfully passing the class will be awarded a snowmobile safety certificate. Parents and adults are encouraged to attend and take the course.
Class size is limited, pre-registration is required. Interested parties need to visit michigan.storefront.kalkomey.com to register for the class.
Each interested student will need to sign up for an account on the Michigan DNR safety course website. Once an account is created, scroll down and click “upcoming events” for the safety course type you are interested in. Then you can find classes taking place in the area. Once you find a class you are interested in taking, click view, and then register now.
The minimum age to attend is 12 years old. Questions can be directed to Sgt. Earl Manuel, Recreational Division at the Cheboygan County Sheriff Department at 231-627-8888.