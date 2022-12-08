Sellers earns MHSFCA D7 Coach of the Year
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis football coach Josh Sellers earned selection as the Michigan High School Coaches Association’s Division 7 Coach of the Year.
Sellers will be presented with a plaque at this year’s MHSFCA clinic, held Jan. 12-14 in Lansing.
St. Francis dominated a tough regular-season schedule that included four teams ranked in the top-10, going 9-0 and eventually advancing all the way to the D-7 state title game, falling 15-12 to Jackson Lumen Christi. The Gladiators finished the season 13-1 and posted a 25-2 record over the last two seasons.
Boyne’s Kuhn fourth in Ruka World Cup
RUKA, Finland — Boyne City’s Kaila Kuhn produced a strong showing at the first FIS Freestyle World Cup aerials event of the season in Ruka, Finland. Kuhn was the top American woman, finishing just off the podium in fourth place.
Both Kuhn and Gaylord native Winter Vinecki made it to the super finals, and Kuhn put down a strong jump to just miss the podium by less than 2 points. Vinecki had a little trouble on her landing which bumped her down to sixth place.
Next, the ski aerials team heads back to the states for training and doesn’t compete again till the end of January.
TC’s Klingelsmith gets rugby call from New Zealand
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Saint Francis football standout and former TC Alliance Rugby Club back will be heading to New Zealand to play for the Silverdale Seahawks in 2023.
Jacob Klingelsmith, a 2016 Traverse City St. Francis grad, has been competing in rugby in Utah, since graduating from Olivet Nazarene University in 2020, where he played football for four seasons.
In Utah, he played two seasons for the Utah Warriors Selects, a number of developmental feeder teams and rugby sevens teams.
In 2021 Klingelsmith had a great break, participating in the inaugural Premier Rugby 7s pro rugby tournament in Memphis, Tennessee, where the team he played for the Mountain West Experts, winning the championship.
Klingelsmith again positioning himself for an opportunity to be seen by the US Eagles or Major League Rugby, relocating this year to Kansas City, Missouri, and earning a spot on the Kansas City Blues Rugby Club. He received standout awards at multi-team rugby tournaments, and then got a call from New Zealand’s Silverdale Seahawks Rugby Club that will take him to the rugby mecca of the world.
Traverse City X-Golf team wins national qualifier
TRAVERSE CITY — X-Golf Traverse City has a local team tied for first place in the X-Cup Holiday Scramble National Tournament.
The Birdie Brothers team tied for first place in the qualifying round. The final round will be played by the Birdie Brothers team at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at X-Golf Traverse City.
The overall winning team receives TaylorMade Drivers.
Two Lake Leelanau runners sign letters of intent
LAKE LEELANAU — Lake Leelanau St. Mary athletes Lauren VanderWulp and Josie Gorcyca signed letters of intent to run collegiately.
VanderWulp signed her letter of intent to join the cross country and track and field program at Aquinas College.
VanderWulp follows in the footsteps of her alumnus mother, Tina (Lindley) VanderWulp, at Aquinas and plans to run in the 3000m steeplechase next season for the Saints.
Gorcyca signed her LOI to run cross country for Mid-Michigan College. Josie is the 2nd signing in 24 hours from LLSM (Lauren VanderWulp Aquinas)
Gorcyca plans on attending MMC on a three-year direct transfer plan, which will take her to Sherman College of Chiropractic in South Carolina once her degree wraps up at MMC. She is the first signee for Mid-Michigan’s new cross country program.
