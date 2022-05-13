Spitters to be ‘Cork Dorks’ for a game
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters will make a temporary name change in August, playing as the “Cork Dorks” on Aug. 5.
A Cork Dork is an affectionate term for a wine enthusiast. The Pit Spitters are adopting the name as a salute to the Traverse Wine Coast.
The Traverse City area is home to more than 40 wineries and was named one of the “10 Best Wine Regions in the Country,” according to USA Today, and “One of the Seven Emerging American Wine Destinations to Visit Now,” according to Vogue Magazine. The region produces 60% of Michigan wines.
The Pit Spitters partnered with Bonobo Winery for the one-of-a-kind night.
The Cork Dorks jersey features “TC Cork Dorks” across the front chest with the “T” designed as a corkscrew connecting to the “C” in “Cork Dorks” forming a subtle “TC,” short for Traverse City.
The jersey’s sleeve patch also has a corkscrew with the handle representing the Upper Peninsula and the corkscrew connecting to the Lower Peninsula pinpointing the Traverse City area.
Pit Spitters to host open house
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters host their annual open house this Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public. Everyone is allowed on the field to participate in a variety of lawn games, hit a few baseballs in the Pit Spitters Performance Center, test the radar gun at the Speed Pitch and more.
After fans get a chance to run around the bases, the Pit Spitters staff serves up free hot dogs, chips and soft drinks. Pit Spitters mascot Monty will be available to fans of all ages for pictures.
The event will also serve as an opportunity for season ticket holders to pick up their 2022 ticket packages.
The Pit Spitters begin their defense of the Northwoods League championship May 30 in Battle Creek and the home opener is set for June 3 at 7:05 p.m.
Nominations sought
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Record-Eagle/John Lober Honor Roll Track Meet is seeking nominations for area track coaches for the Legacy Award.
The Legacy Award was created in 2019 to recognize Track and Field Coaches with at least 20 years or more coaching Track.
Nominees’ resume and nomination credentials/information about the candidate should be sent via email to meet director John Lober at loberjo@gmail.com by May 20. A phone call may also be made for any questions at 231-342-8247.
A nominee committee from participating schools decides the future award recipients. The recipients will be announced secretly to the appropriate schools for presentation at the Honor Roll Meet.
TCJGA announces 2022 scholarship recipients
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Junior Golf Association has announced its annual scholarship recipients.
The TCJGA College Scholarship Program began in 1994 and over the past twenty-eight years has given over $380,000 in college educational funds to TCJGA members. The program is financed through an annual TCJGA tournament, memorial scholarships plus TCJGA sponsors and donors.
TCJGA College Scholarship Recipients for high school seniors: Harry Chipman (Cadillac) Aquinas; Tyler Frechette (TC West) undecided; Shea Harmeson (TC Central) Florida Gulf Coast; Scott Harvey (TC Central) Butler; Josh Lavely (Elk Rapids) Villanova; Mackale McGuire (Cadillac) Kalamazoo College; Tommy Puetz (TC St. Francis) Xavier; Tucker Vandervelde (McBain) Simpson College; Sam Vukasovich (Suttons Bay) Michigan State.
TCJGA College Scholarship Recipients for current college students: Jake Beaudoin (Charlevoix) Michigan State; Kennedy Ellis (Alpena) Olivet; Zach Galan (Traverse City) Michigan State; Tyler Gillings (Traverse City) Michigan State; Murphy Kehoe (Traverse City) Grand Valley State; Emlin Munch (Traverse City) Hope; Will Newbold (Frankfort) Michigan State; Carson Peters (Traverse City) Michigan State; Lauren Posey (Big Rapids) Michigan State; Matthew Smith (Suttons Bay) Ferris State.
Dream Team opening day set
TRAVERSE CITY — Dream Team Northern Michigan’s opening day takes place Saturday at the Civic Center.
The Dream Team is a Traverse City-based non profit organization formed as a baseball league that celebrates children and young adults with disabilities. More than 70 Dream Team players are registered for this year and will play a six-week season of baseball games.
Saturday’s game start at 10 a.m. on fields 2 and 3.
Throughout the season, players are to be paired with partners from local high school or club teams and will provide guidance and join in the fun. On opening day this Saturday, members from the Traverse City West football team as well as Kingsley’s baseball and softball teams will serve as player partners. The Dream Team will also welcome TV7&4 sports anchor Harrison Beebe and Record-Eagle senior sportswriter James Cook as guest umpires as a part of opening day celebrations.
To learn more about the Dream Team, visit https://www.dreamteamnmi.com/.
Gaylord’s Gorno to join MHSAA Student Advisory Council
GAYLORD — Gaylord student Claire Gorno is one of eight juniors from across the state selected to serve two-year terms on the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Student Advisory Council.
The Student Advisory Council is a 16-member group which provides feedback on issues impacting educational athletics from a student’s perspective, and also is involved in the operation of Association championship events and other programming. Members of the Student Advisory Council serve for two years, beginning as juniors. Eight new members are selected annually to serve on the SAC, with nominations made by MHSAA member schools. The incoming juniors will join the group of eight seniors-to-be appointed a year ago.
Joining Gorno to begin serving on the Student Advisory Council in 2022-23 are Kannon Duffing, Manchester; M’Khi Guy, Muskegon; Dawsen Lehew, Marcellus; Christian Sanders, Detroit Renaissance; Ben Sytsma, Grand Rapids Christian; Madeline Werner, Bay City All Saints; and DaNia Womack, Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy.
Those eight new members were selected from 115 applicants. That applicant total was the second-most ever, with the last three years featuring the three highest totals.
The Student Advisory Council generally meets seven times each school year, and once more for a 24-hour leadership camp. In addition to assisting in the promotion of the educational value of interscholastic athletics, the Council discusses issues dealing with the 4 S’s of educational athletics: scholarship, sportsmanship, safety (including health and nutrition) and the sensible scope of athletic programs. There also is a fifth S discussed by the group — student leadership.
Suttons Bay boosters hosts golf scramble fundraiser
SUTTONS BAY — The Suttons Bay Sports Boosters Golf Scramble Fundraiser takes place May 22 at Bahle Farms Golf Course in Suttons Bay.
Proceeds from the event will go towards needed training equipment and materials for Suttons Bay Schools athletics teams. Sports Boosters hope to make this an annual event.
Registration is $100 per golfer, and includes greens fee, cart, lunch, beverage of choice.
Prizes for Top Finishers, Closest to Pin, Longest Drive. Additionally, there is a raffle for all players with gift certificates for local golf courses, gift certificates to restaurants, wine and more.
For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/SBBoosterScramble or call (231) 271-8600 extension 400.
