Bandrowski tabbed regional senior Player of Year
HOLLAND — Hope College’s Amanda Bandrowski is the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Central Region Senior Women’s Tennis Player of the Year.
The Hope senior and Traverse City St. Francis grad will be considered for the national senior player of the year.
The ITA announces the national winners of the awards May 27 at 11 a.m.
Bandrowski finished a COVID-19 shortened senior season with a 10-2 singles record and an 8-4 doubles record, playing the top flight in both singles and doubles play.
Earlier this month, Bandrowski was named an ITA All-American.
Bandrowski ranks among the top Flying Dutch tennis players all-time with an 85-14 singles record. She has the second-most singles wins in Hope’s history. With a 67-31 doubles record, she is ninth all-time.
Bandrowski owns the two winningest singles seasons at Hope — 30-2 in 2019 and 27-1 in 2017.
TCJGA to host high school golf tournaments
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Junior Golf Association is hosting three tournaments for high school boys golfers.
The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the boys golf spring season.
The trio of tournaments will be held May 28 at Interlochen Golf Course at 9 a.m., June 2 at A-Ga-Ming Sundance at 9 a.m. and June 8 at Traverse City Country Club at 8:30 a.m. Cost to enter is $20 for Interlochen, $25 for A-Ga-Ming and $30 at TC Country Club.
Registration is due by May 26 for Interlochen, May 30 for A-Ga-Ming and June 5 for the TC Country Club event. Each course has social distancing and safety procedures in place.
TCJGA runs the events, not schools, but the tournaments will follow MHSAA rules and guidelines.
Interested players can register or inquire at 231-499-1594 or todd@tcjga.com.
Pit Spitters to host virtual opening day festivities
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters will conduct a virtual opening day May 28 in place of the scheduled game that was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The event starts at 11 a.m. when fans can stop by Turtle Creek Stadium for a drive-thru baseball lunch for $7, including a stadium hot dog, a bag of Great Lakes Chips, cookie, and Pepsi product. For an additional $5, fans can purchase a lunch for hospital staff at Munson Medical Center, which will be delivered by the Pit Spitters the week of June 1.
Fans can also pre-order Pit Spitters merchandise for pick up at https://shop.PitSpitters.com. Half of all merchandise proceeds through the end of the May will be donated to the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
At 7 p.m. the Spitters will host a virtual ring ceremony on the team's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TCPitSpitters) with members of the 2019 team, highlights from the 2019 championship game, chances to win replica championship rings, a virtual fireworks display and a concert with the TC Knuckleheads.
Fans can participate by submitting photos from their experiences at Pit Spitters games last season at https://northwoodsleague.com/traverse-city-pit-spitters/photo-upload.
TC Central baseball players thriving at next level
TRAVERSE CITY — Numerous Traverse City Central baseball players enjoyed standout collegiate seasons, despite the campaign being shortened by coronavirus.
Sam Briggs hit .500 with six runs and four steals at Grand Rapids Community College, while Jake Ryan had three RBIs and six walks in seven games and Sam Schmitt logged three hits and four runs in seven games.
Marty McDonald pitched 13 innings across four games with a 1-0 record, nine strikeouts and a 1.61 earned-run average at Muskegon Community College, while Matt Corrado cranked up a .548 batting average in 11 games, driving in six runs and stealing two bags.
Riley Sullivan drove in five runs in six games at Macomb Community College.
Cam Fewless struck out three in two scoreless innings at Aquinas College, while Dawson Rabb fanned three in 4.1 innings, recording a save.
Lake Leelanau Rowing Club to finish limited season
LAKE LEELANAU — Based on northern Michigan’s new group gathering law of 10 or less and USRowing’s strict social distancing rules of two meters, high school rowers in northern Michigan will be able to complete their spring rowing season in singles and same-household doubles with each other and their coach as a team on the water.
The first Lake Leelanau Rowing Club team practice on the water is May 26 at 4 p.m.
This winter and spring the team trained and competed in online regional competitions utilizing club-issued take-home rowing machines, and six northern Michigan high school athletes recently qualified for the USRowing 2020 Virtual Youth National Championships.
Adult weekday evening teams can also commence rowing May 26.
Precautions include social distancing, hand and oar sanitizer and wearing masks on the dock.
Huffman Basketball hosting Zoom practice sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — Former Petoskey and Kent State University basketball player Trevor Huffman is offering virtual basketball workouts.
Huffman is offering one free week for new students. The weekly Zoom workouts and classes are streamed live and include feedback from Huffman.
For more information or to sign up, visit http://www.trevorhuffman.com or email thuffman24@gmail.com.
