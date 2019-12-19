Munoz rakes in more awards at Kalamazoo College
KALAMAZOO — Senior forward Libby Munoz, a Leland native, was named to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar (USCS) All-Central Region Third Team on Monday.
The honor comes one week after being named to the USCS All-Region Team. Munoz joins only six other MIAA women's soccer players on the Scholar All-Central Region team.
The senior was also honored as the MIAA Women's Soccer Senior Sportswoman of the Year following this season.
On the soccer field, she has been named to the All-MIAA First Team three times, All-Region Teams twice, and has led Kalamazoo in goals and points during each of the last three seasons.
Munoz finished her Kalamazoo career with 103 points on 46 goals and 11 assists. She scored 12 game-winning goals throughout her career including an NCAA Division III leading nine game-winners during her sophomore campaign.
