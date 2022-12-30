Boyne Mountain.jpg

Midwest’s 1st 8-person chairlift open at Boyne Mountain

BOYNE FALLS — Santa delivered an early Christmas gift to skiers and snowboarders at Boyne Mountain Resort with the opening of the new Disciples 8 chairlift.

Earlier this summer, Boyne Mountain took down two triple-person chairlifts in the Disciples Ridge area to make room for the new mega Disciples 8 lift. The D8 offers a three-minute ride to the top, plus a slew of other features like auto-locking safety bars, a child-friendly rising loading carpet and quiet ride.

Boyne Mountain also recently announced the resort would be replacing two additional lifts in 2023 — Boyneland and Superbowl. The three new lifts, along with numerous other attractions, are all part of Renaissance 2.0, a resort growth plan guiding guest enhancements through 2030.

