Michigan Open moving away from TC
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Open Championship presented by won’t be played in Traverse City for the first time in six years.
Instead, the tournament moves to the Oakland University Golf & Learning Center’s Katke-Cousins Golf Course, the Michigan Section PGA announced.
The 106th edition of the state championship for Michigan golfers will be played June 12-15 under a new two-year host agreement. The championship has been played the last five years and 33 times over the years at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa near Traverse City.
Hall Financial will be the title sponsor for the second consecutive year. David Hall, president and CEO of the Michigan-based mortgage company and an accomplished amateur golfer who has competed in multiple Michigan Opens, is in full support of the venue change.
“I loved going to the Bear at Grand Traverse and playing in the Michigan Open but I just felt like some luster had fallen off as well as attention and notoriety in the last few years and that the Open could use a shakeup,” said David Hall, president and CEO of the Michigan-based mortgage company that sponsors the event. “If we bring it to southeast Michigan, at a great course like Katke Cousins, I’m hoping we get some energy back and create new energy. We want to add positive things and great partners and we’re committed to this — my goal is to help make it the biggest and best state open championship in the country.”
This will be the first time Oakland University’s facilities have hosted the Michigan Open.
Last June at Grand Traverse, White Lake’s Jake Kneen, a mini-tour professional who is also a former Oakland University golfer, added his name to the James D. Standish Trophy as champion for the second time. He also won in 2018 just after completing his collegiate golf career and playing as an amateur.
Frozen 5K benefitting Michigan Special Olympics March 11TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Special Olympics will be holding a Frozen 5K in Traverse City as part of its annual fundraising.
The March 11 event at Centerpointe Marina in Traverse City costs $35 per person (includes long-sleeve shirt and medal) and $10 per pet (includes short-sleeve shirt).
The register for the event, or the groups virtual 5K or the in-person 5Ks in Ann Arbor, Macomb County, or Wayne County, visit www.plungemi.org/frozen-5k/#in-person.
