M22 Challenge race canceled, set for ’21
GLEN ARBOR — This year’s M22 Challenge has been canceled.
The endurance race combining running, biking and paddling in June is pushed back to June 12, 2021.
“We have been hoping that this year’s event would still take place and COVID-19 would be a thing of the past, allowing us to gather in our large group,” M22 co-owner Matt Myers said in a release. “However, with the continued uncertainty of COVID-19 and out of respect for you to make alternative plans in a timely fashion, we have decided to postpone the M22 Challenge until June 12, 2021. Unfortunately, there were no alternative dates available in 2020. The registration you worked so hard for on March 1st will be secured for 2021.”
For racers who had signed up for the 2020 race and won’t be able to compete in the 2021 edition, organizers announced a no-fee transfer option from Sept. 1, 2020-March 1, 2021 to offer the registration to someone else for the price paid this year. M22 will also offer its standard transfer option from May 1, 2021-May 25, 2021.
Treetops set to re-open Friday
GAYLORD — Treetops Resort plans to re-open for limited golf starting Friday.
Golf carts will not be permitted.
Individuals with a Regular Club 81 Membership, Military Membership or Twilight Membership will be allowed to play beginning Friday. Tee Times must be made in advance.
Twilight Members can play at any time between May 1-15. Beginning May 16, Twilight Members will only be able to play after 3 p.m.
Tee times will be available daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. beginning Friday.
Walking rate for the Tradition Course is $25 for 18 holes or $15 for nine holes until further notice and must be paid at the time of booking.
