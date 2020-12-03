Lochenheath transitions to private golf club
TRAVERSE CITY — LochenHeath Golf Club officially transitioned into an exclusive private club.
Beginning in 2021, local and national members and their guests can enjoy the club’s amenities.
Founded in 2001, Lochenheath has been growing its membership steadily over the years, while allowing the public the opportunity to experience the scenic layout.
The par-72 course, ranked No. 11 on Golf Digest’s Best in State list, showcases scenic views of Grand Traverse Bay from 14 of its holes.
LochenHeath is accepting limited applications for private membership. For more information, contact LochenHeath Golf Club at (231) 938-9800 or visit www.lochenheath.com.
Thuemmel tabbed Lakes 8 coach of year
MANISTEE — Manistee’s Eric Thuemmel was named the Lakes 8 Conference cross country coach of the year.
Thuemmel guided the Chippewas girls team to the program’s first conference title. The Chips ran the table in all three conference jamborees this season.
Manistee’s boys team qualified for the 2019 state finals, finishing second in the Lakes 8 this season on the strength of capturing the league’s final jamboree title.