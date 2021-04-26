Kehoe leads Belles to MIAA win, NCAA berth
GRAND RAPIDS — The Saint Mary’s golf team punched their ticket to the NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championships in May by taking a win in the final MIAA Jamboree of the year Saturday at the Golf Club at Thornapple Pointe.
The Belles and Hope were tied entering the final round of play as the cumulative results of the spring season would determine both the conference champion and the MIAA’s automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament. Saint Mary’s posted a 318 on the day for the win and the MIAA Championship. Calvin placed second on their home course with a 321, and Hope placed third with a 336.
Hunter Kehoe captured both round medalist honors and MIAA Most Valuable Golfer accolades with an even-par 72. The senior was two-under par on the back nine. Kehoe had four birdies — including three in the span of four holes. She added 10 pars and didn’t have a score higher than a bogey on any hole in the round.
Kehoe garnered First Team All-MIAA accolades for the fourth time in her career. The MIAA Most Valuable Golfer honor is the third of her career as Kehoe becomes the first Saint Mary’s golfer to earn league MVP honors three times.
The Belles now prepare for the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament, the 10th team appearance Saint Mary’s in program history. The Division III Women’s Golf Championship takes place May 11-14 at Forest Akers in East Lansing with fellow MIAA member Olivet College serving as host.
TCJGA doles out scholarships
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Junior Golf Association handed out awards under its College Scholarship program. The program is financed through an annual TCJGA Tournament, several memorial scholarships, plus TCJGA sponsors and donors.
TCJGA members are eligible to apply for college scholarships if they are a graduating high school senior or current college student and have been an active participating member of the TCJGA.
2021 TCJGA College Scholarship recipients list: Jake Beaudoin – Graduating from Charlevoix High School – will attend Michigan State University — Mike Teter Memorial Scholarship; Kennedy Ellis – Graduating from Alpena High School – will attend Olivet College – Bruce Keillor Memorial Scholarship; Zach Galan – Graduating from Traverse City Central High School – will attend Michigan State University – Larry R. Kinney Memorial Scholarship; Murphy Kehoe – Graduating from Traverse City West High School – will attend Indiana University – Bob and Judy Lober Scholarship; Carson Peters – Graduating from Traverse City Central High School – will attend Michigan State University – David Bump Family Scholarship; Lauren Posey – Graduating from Big Rapids High School – will attend Michigan State University — Liz Nida Memorial Scholarship; Nichole Cox – Empire – currently attending Bowling Green State University — Scott & Sue Cook Memorial Scholarship; Tyler Gillings – Traverse City – currently attending Michigan State University — Stefan Schofield Memorial Scholarship; Katherine Hopkins – Traverse City – Currently attending St. Mary’s College — Art Keillor Memorial Scholarship; Thomas Hursey – Suttons Bay – currently attending Ferris State University – Watzel/Buchler Family Scholarship; Emlin Munch – Traverse City – currently attending Hope College — Newhouse Family Scholarship; Will Newbold – Frankfort – currently attending Michigan State University – Bob Robinson Memorial Scholarship; Matthew Smith – Suttons Bay – currently attending Ferris State University — Steve White Memorial Scholarship.
Pit Spitters tickets on sale Wednesday
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Pit Spitters fans can purchase box seat and lawn tickets for the upcoming season starting Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The 2021 Pit Spitters season begins at home May 31 at 5:05 p.m. when the team takes on the Kokomo Jackrabbits for the first game of a two-game series. The first 500 fans 18 years and older through the gates receive winter trapper hats courtesy of Turtle Creek Casino and Hotel.
The team returns to a normal 36-game home schedule after a 2020 season which saw the team play almost 50 games, all at home, because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Tickets for each home game are very limited as under current MDHHS guidelines, the team can operate at 20% of capacity with each household seated at least six feet from one another.
Tickets can be purchased at the Pit Spitters website at www.PitSpitters.com. The Turtle Creek Stadium Box Office is not currently open for in-person transactions.
Fans can also purchase four-person tables, indoor and outdoor suites, which all come with wait service. These options are not available online and can only be ordered by calling 231-943-0100.