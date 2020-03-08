Suttons Bay's Hursey wins college golf tournament
BIG RAPIDS — Suttons Bay's Thomas Hursey won his first collegiate golf tournament, claiming the championship at the Saddlebrook Spring Kickoff in Wesley Chapel, Florida.
The sophomore was the individual medalist as he shot a 215 total on rounds of 74, 71 and 70 to claim the individual crown. He had only two holes above par in his final round of 70 to win the four-team tournament by 11 strokes.
Ferris had the top four placers. FSU finished 37 strokes ahead of runner-up Northern Michigan in the four-team field, which also included Ashland and Purdue-Northwest.
Registration underway for YMCA TC United spring youth lacrosse
TRAVERSE CITY — YMCA's TC United youth lacrosse leagues are taking registrations.
There are divisions for 14U, 12U and 10U players. New and returning lacrosse players are welcome to register.
Practices happen on weeknights beginning the week of April 6 and the season runs until May 30, including both weekend travel to tournaments and several weeknight games.
Uniforms are included in the fees. Registration deadline is March 16.
For more information, contact any YMCA branch at 231-933-9622, or visit http://www.gtbayymca.org.
YMCA March Madness 3-on-3 basketball tournament registration open
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is underway for the YMCA March Madness 3-on-3 basketball tournament that will be held March 20 at the West Y Youth & Family Center from 5-10 p.m.
The tournament is open to boys and girls basketball teams in grades 4-8, with divisions created by grade.
Each registered player receives a tournament T-shirt and top finishers receive individual awards. All Games are officiated by MHSAA referees. Registration deadline is March 11.
For more information, contact any YMCA branch at 231-933-9622, or visit http://www.gtbayymca.org.
