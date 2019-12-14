Moody signed
with Menlo BOYNE CITY — Boyne City senior golfer Harry Moody signed to play at Menlo College (Atherton, Calif.).
He will be doing his signing on Friday, December 13th at 12:30pm in the Rambler Room. Menlo College is an NAIA school located in Atherton and has an enrollment of approximately 750 students.
Menlo College is ranked in the top 20 nationwide for NAIA Golf Programs.
Rockford’s Ralph Munger retires
ROCKFORD — Ralph Munger, one of the most successful high school football coaches in Michigan, is retiring after 335 victories and three state championships.
Munger has been coach at Rockford High School, near Grand Rapids, since 1992. He earlier coached at Frankenmuth High School.
“It’s been an awesome, exciting, challenging and successful 28-year run,” Munger said of his time in Rockford. “I feel it best for myself to step out proudly and cheer on the efforts of Rockford’s next head coach.”
Munger ranks sixth in career varsity football wins, according to the Michigan High School Athletic Association website. He had six undefeated regular seasons.
“Coach Munger exemplifies Ram pride and leaves an unprecedented legacy,” Rockford Superintendent Mike Shibler said.
