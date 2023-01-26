Harbor Light hires new volleyball coach
HARBOR SPRINGS — Harbor Light Christian hired alumnus Hannah (Hewitt) Urman as its new varsity volleyball coach.
“Some people say I started playing volleyball in the womb, as my mom coached here at HLCS while pregnant with me,” Urman said in a press release sent out by the school.
Urman, a 2004 Harbor Light grad, went on to be a three-year starter and captain at Alma College and earned all-MIAA honors.
“Hannah exudes confidence, competence, and character,” Swordsmen athletic director Josh Ernst said. “She knows what she wants to do and knows how she will accomplish it. This is the first hire I’ve made since coming into this position, and I couldn’t have asked for a better pool of candidates and for a better outcome in the process. Our volleyball program is in excellent hands with coach Urman.”
3 sign on for college sports
MAPLE CITY — The Glen Lake student-athletes signed their national letter of intent to play collegiate sports.
Olivia Mikowski committed to attend Schoolcraft College and play softball, Chloe Crick signed on to bowl at Cornerstone University, and Joey Schwindt committed to attending and running cross country at Lansing Community College.
