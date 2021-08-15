Four Saints make all-star team
MANISTEE — Four players from the Manistee Saints also made the Great Lakes UBL 2021 All Star team: Martin Foley, Sam Schmitt, Brett Zimmerman and Roddy MacNeil. Two Saints also made the N.A.B.F. Major Division World Series All Tournament team: Lucas Weinert and Roddy MacNeil.
The Saints finished their season with a record of 25-8 highlighted by an 18 game win streak and a trip to the National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series.
Red Wings tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets for Detroit Red Wings training camp and the NHL Prospect Tournament go on sale Tuesday.
The first day of sale are online only at www.centreice.org/drwtickets. Ticket orders will be filled in the order received. Seating requests are limited to medical issues only.
Advance tickets for all September Red Wings events in Traverse City will be available online at www.centreice.org/drwtickets and will also be sold first-come, first-served at the arena entrance the day of each event.
Ticket prices are $10 per day for the NHL Prospect Tournament (general admission); $10 standing-room or $20 reserved seating or mezzanine for Red Wings practices Sept. 23-24; $10 general admission for Detroit’s Sept. 27-28 practices; $15 standing-room or $25 reserved seating or mezzanine for the Red Wings Sept. 25 practice; $30 standing-room or $40 reserved seating for the Sept. 25 Alumni and Celebrity Game; and $20 standing-room or $35 reserved seating or mezzanine for the Sept. 26 Red and White Game.
Select 2021 training camp merchandise will also be available for purchase in the arena store on the upper level behind the concession stand. Call (231) 933-7465 or visit www.centreice.org.
Ooley golf outing
TRAVERSE CITY — The 12th annual Jim Ooley Scholarship Endowment Golf Outing begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at Elmbrook Golf Course. A silent auction is available. Entry is $80 per golfer and includes 18 holes with a cart. Proceeds go toward student scholarships. Call Tom Ooley at 231-709-3230 to participate or sponsor a hole.
Coaching clinic
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan High School Athletic Association & Traverse City Area Public Schools are offering a one-day introductory coaching education course on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TC West Senior High, 5376 N Long Lake Rd. Cost is $60. Register at tinyurl.com/ha8cnm7w.
Kalkaska golf outing
KALKASKA — Friends of Kalkaska County Library hosts a golf outing Aug. 20 at Timber Wolf Golf Course. Entry is $60 per person and includes 18 holes, cart and lunch. Registration: 231-384-6032; cccoville@charter.net.
TCSF hosts tryout
LANSING — Traverse City St. Francis High School will host a tryout for the Lansing Pharaohs of The Basketball League (TBL) Aug. 21 from 12-4 p.m. in its gym at 123 E. Eleventh St. Registration costs $100 in advance, $125 at the door. Space limited to first 30 registrations. Fees can be sent via CashApp to $Lansingp or by PayPal to info@lansingpharaohs.com.
Radio station inks TC West
GRAYLING — Blarney Stone Broadcasting will broadcast Traverse City West football, boys basketball and select girls basketball games in a partnership with the station’s affiliate stations, Q100 on FM-106.3 WWMN. The Grayling-based station has broadcasted Grayling Viking High School sports for many years. Games will also be podcasted and posted on q100-fm.com. WTCM AM-580 will continue to broadcast all Traverse City Central football games.
Disc golf tourney
KINGSLEY — The Secret Handshake Gang hosts the 2021 Cary Lewis Memorial disc golf tournament Sept. 18 at Carly’s Pond in Kingsley. Entry is $30 per person and includes two rounds of 18 holes with a cash purse. Lunch is provided by Jimmy John’s. Register at discgolfscene.com