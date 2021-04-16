Dobrowolski wins MAC Freshman of the Year
MOUNT PLEASANT — Central Michigan's Jaelyn Dobrowolski earned the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year Award for soccer Thursday as the league released its all-conference teams.
Dobrowolski, a Traverse City West grad, becomes the third Chippewa to earn the MAC Freshman of the Year Award and the first since 2009.
CMU's Natalie Belsito was named to the All-MAC First Team and Maria Kaschalk was named to the second team. Belsito led the Chippewas with four goals and four assists for 12 points, while Dobrowolski tied for second on the team with three goals and was second with seven points.
Dobrowolski was also named to the all-freshman team.
"First and foremost, she's an outstanding person, extremely mature for her age," CMU coach Jeremy Groves said of Dobrowolski. "Right from the get-go she kept getting better and better and better. I believe her growth is going to be huge from this point on. I'm really happy with her.
"She's pretty quiet, pretty reserved; you don't hear much from her during training; she just kind of gets her head down and gets on with it. She's got some very good athleticism and some speed; her first two steps are really good. We've really tried to work with her on holding the ball up and making better runs and she's executed those things really, really well here in the spring."
Traverse City hosting Bantam AA state finals
TRAVERSE CITY — Centre Ice Arena hosts the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association's Bantam AA state championships this weekend.
The event runs April 16-18. Traverse City's first game is Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Spectators are limited. Watch on LiveBarn.com.
TC West holding baseball fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West's baseball team is hosting a fundraiser for extra expenses associated with the team.
Funds go toward supplement the cost of additional travel-related expenses, facility upgrades, and other non-budgeted expenses.
The fundraiser can be found online at https://wefund4u.com/fundraiser/tcwest21/.
Boyne wins two Golf Digest awards
PETOSKEY — Boyne Golf won two awards in the annual Golf Digest Editor’s Choice Awards for 2021.
The Inn at Bay Harbor in Bay Harbor earned the honors as one of the Best Resorts in the Americas, while BOYNE Golf Academy in Harbor Springs is placed on the Best Golf Schools & Academies.
It's the second time Boyne Golf Academy received the Editor's Choice Award, also taking it in 2018. The award have been given out the last six years.