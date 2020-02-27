Area skiers headed to Eastern Championships
TRAVERSE CITY — Several area racers chosen for the 37th annual Eastern High School Championships at Cannon Mountain in Franconia, New Hampshire.
Skiers must qualify to represent Team Michigan for the March 5-8 event.
Area skiers confirmed for the race include Traverse City Central's Emma Ranger and Elizabeth Saunders, TC West's Ava Warren, Gaylord's Reagan Olli and Great North Alpine's Cooper Kerkhof.
Ranger, who missed her sophomore season with a torn ACL, placed 12th in giant slalom at the Division 1 state championships Monday at Boyne Highlands. Saunderrs placed second in D1 slalom and 14th in GS, while Warren claimed eighth in GS.
Olli won the Division 2 slalom title at Nubs Nob and claimed second in GS, while Kerkhof was the GS runner-up for boys and took third in slalom.
TC Central's Senior Night moved to Friday
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central's home girls basketball game against Alpena has been moved to Friday at 5:30 p.m.
The game serves as the Trojans' Senior Night, and Art Wilkes, an 86-year-old resident at Samaritas Senior Center in Acme will perform the National Anthem on his harmonica prior to the contest's start.
The varsity team met Wilkes several weeks ago when they spent an evening playing games with residents at Samaritas.
Wilkes, a U.S. Navy veteran who had four children attend TC Central, is legally blind.
The Traverse City West at TC Central boys basketball game will follow the girls, at approximately 7 p.m.
Ross Childs wins Lou Lamoriello Award
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City resident and former University of Michigan hockey player Ross Childs won the 2020 Lou Lamoriello Award, presented by the American Hockey Coaches Association.
He is the first Big Ten Conference recipient of the award since 2014.
Named after the former Providence College player, coach and athletic director, this award recognizes a former college hockey player or coach who goes on to success in a professional career, in or outside of athletics. It was created in 2004 by a group of retired NCAA men's hockey coaches to honor their friend and peer, Lou Lamoriello.
A native of Owen Sound, Ontario, Childs played from 1956-1959. He played goaltender in his first two seasons before switching to forward in his senior year. During his sophomore season, he backstopped Michigan to victories in 12 of its last 13 games to clinch a spot in the NCAA tournament, and he had the lowest goals-against average in the conference.
While at Michigan, he played a period against a Russian team at Detroit's Olympia Stadium, stopping 15 shots.
He became a county engineer in Washtenaw County after graduation. Childs became the county administrator for Grand Traverse County in 1976, holding the position until 2002.
After retiring, Childs was appointed to the Board of Trustees at Northwestern Michigan College in September 2001 to fill a vacancy and was elected to six-year terms in 2002, 2008 and 2014.
Childs coached the first Traverse City Central High School team and then stayed behind the bench coaching travel teams in the area.
The Lamoriello Award will be presented at a luncheon on Friday, April 10, at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center during this year's Frozen Four in Detroit.
