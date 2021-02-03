Former Trojan Berry ranked No. 22 nationally in mile
ANN ARBOR — Traverse City Central alum Anthony Berry is ranked No. 22 nationally in the mile.
The University of Michigan senior ran a 4:06.67 at the Gladstein Invitational on Jan. 23 at Indiana before the Wolverines went on a two-week pause because of COVID-19.
Wolves unveil football schedule
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Wolves open the football season May 15 at the Albion Warriors.
The Wolves host the Northern Michigan Panthers May 22 in a North Division clash in the Greater Midwest Football Conference.
The remainder of the Wolves schedule has the team hosting the Battle Creek Assassins May 29 and Southern Michigan Vipers June 5, visiting the Michigan Tomahawks June 12, hosting Albion June 19, playing in Petoskey against the Panthers on June 26, visiting Battle Creek July 10, hosting the Tomahawks July 17 and traveling to the Vipers July 24.
The Panthers have home games against the Vipers (May 15), Tomahawks (May 29), Wolves (June 26), Warriors (July 17) and Assassins (July 24). They hit the road to play the Wolves (May 22), Assassins (Jue 5), Warriors (June 12), Vipers (June 19) and Tomahawks (July 10).
Playoffs begin Aug. 7, with the top four teams in each division making the seeded postseason, finishing with the Aug. 21 championship game. A league all-star game and banquet is slated for Aug. 28.
The Wolves host one final tryout Feb. 18 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at Grit Shop in Traverse City.
Manistee Saints, Great Lake UBL schedule released
MANISTEE — The Great Lakes UBL released their 2021 schedule with league games beginning June 5 and ending July 25.
After a two-week pause for the National Amateur Baseball Federation tournaments, the league championship series will be played in Manistee on Aug. 13-15.
The Saints current schedule starts June 12-13, hosting the Michigan Sports Academy for doubleheaders each day at Kliber Field.
League teams for 2021 are the defending champion Grand Rapids Brewers, the Manistee Saints, Michigan Sports Academy (Howell), Midland Coyotes, Midland Tribe and the Northern Michigan Dogmen (Boyne City).
League President Josh Russell cautioned teams and fans that the schedule remains tentative because of current conditions with the pandemic and changes may be necessary due to restrictions placed by the State of Michigan and/or the Centers for Disease Control.
Westdorp to get national honor
EAST LANSING — Kathy Vruggink Westdorp, an assistant director for the Michigan High School Athletic Association, is one of eight high school association leaders who has been selected to receive a Citation from the National Federation of State High School Associations at
this summer’s annual meeting.
The Citation is one of the NFHS’ highest honors and recognizes recipients for their contributions to the NFHS, state high school associations, athletic director and coaching professions, the officiating avocation and fine arts/performing arts programs.
In addition to serving in most of those roles over more than 20 years in Grand Rapids-area schools, Westdorp has been a national leader in a number of efforts since joining the MHSAA staff during the 2003-04 school year.
She directs the MHSAA Coaches Advancement Program and was named NFHS Coach Educator of the Year in 2015 for her leadership of the eight-level educational program that’s seen nearly 16,000 coaches complete at least the first-level unit and nearly 2,300 advance through at least the program’s fourth level.
Westdorp received the MHSAA’s Women In Sports Leadership Award in 2004 and now directs that leadership program, as well as serves as lead MHSAA administrator for competitive cheer, girls gymnastics and girls lacrosse. She currently chairs the NFHS Education Committee and NFHS Girls Lacrosse Rules Committee.