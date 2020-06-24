Bear Lake's McLouth wins scholarship
BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake senior Mariah McLouth earned the 2019-20 Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Randy Paulson Legacy Student Official Scholarship Award.
The award given in memory of the late Randy Paulson from Brighton, a longtime high school official, is awarded to one student per year who participates in the MHSAA’s Legacy Student Officials Program, which allows high school students to officiate at the middle school and sub-varsity levels under the guidance of a mentor official.
McLouth served as an official the last two years.
TCJGA alumni tourney set for July 13
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Junior Golf Association will conduct an alumni golf tournament.
Current and former board and staff members can also play in the event, set for a noon start July 13 at the Traverse City Golf & Country Club
Cost is $95 for 18 holes of golf with cart, prizes, barbeque and an alumni bag tag.
Online registration: https://2020tcjgaalumniouting.golfgenius.com/register.
For more information, contact Bob Lober at 231-642-6514 or email blober@tcjga.com.
4 hole-in-ones recorded at The Crown
TRAVERSE CITY — Four hole-in-ones have been carded at The Crown in Traverse City in recent weeks.
Traverse city resident Dick Gross aced No. 9 at the Crown Golf Club during league play. He used a driver for the 180-yard shot into a stiff breeze. His last hole-in-one came 30 years ago.
Nick Grombala made a hole in one on No. 3 using a pitching wedge from 154 yards. It was his first ace.
Traverse City resident and Crown Golf Club member John Brown aced No. 16 recently. He used a 9-iron for the perfect shot on the 141-yard hole. It was his first hole in one in 60 years golfing.
Anthony Van Vreede carded a hole-in-one on No. 3 with an 8-iron for his first hole in one.
