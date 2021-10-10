2 Belvedere members represent U.S. at St. Andrews
CHARLEVOIX — Belvedere Golf Club will have two members and its head golf professional represent the United States in the annual Hickory Grail Cup Matches Oct. 24–29 at the St. Andrews Old Course in Scotland.
Ross Hays, Jerry Esselman and Belvedere head pro Marty Joy will join 13 other USA team members from around the country to challenge the best from Europe, which fields a team of 16 dedicated hickory players. The matches are in the Ryder Cup style format between the United States and Great Britain/Europe.
The Hickory Grail was founded in 2000 by American’s Ralph Livingston III and Tom Stewart, both hickory pioneers and experts, along with Scotland’s David Hamilton, one of today’s premier golf historians. The semiannual event is conducted under the auspices of The British Golf Collectors Society, with current membership of more than 700 members in Great Britain, America and around the world.
Belvedere is the only club in the U.S. to have as many as 44 antique hickory club players and hosts Hickory tournaments annually, including the Belvedere Hickory Open since 2006 and in 2019 hosted the national U.S. Hickory Open. Competitors dress in period appropriate apparel, including knickers, ties and jackets.
Middle school hoops leagues form
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is underway for YMCA Girls Middle School basketball teams in grades 6-8.
Teams are not combined, but are placed in separate divisions. Game days are Saturdays in Traverse City area gyms beginning Nov. 13 and running until Dec. 18. Doubleheaders are played each Saturday.
Registration deadline is Oct. 29th. For more, contact Barb Beckett (231) 933-9622 or email barbb@gtbayymca.org.
YMCA co-ed K-5 hoop leagues sign-upTRAVERSE CITY — Registration is now underway for the YMCA K-5 youth basketball leagues.
Game days are Saturdays Nov. 6 through Dec. 18. Practices are during the week.
Grades K+1, 2+3, 4+5 grades are paired together for divisions. Registration deadline is Oct. 16.
For more information please contact Cailin Miller at (231) 933 9622 or email cailin@gtbayymca.org.
Vasa Ski Club swap meet Oct. 16
TRAVERSE CITY — Vasa Ski Club holds its annual Nordic Ski Swap on Oct. 16 at Brick Wheels in Traverse City, outside under tents.
From 8-9:30 a.m., drop off used gear to sell. The Ski Swap sale follows from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Experts will be on hand to help with ski selection.
VSC will accept cross country skis, poles, boots, bindings, roller skis, ski racks and ski bags for all ages. Seventy-five percent of sale proceeds go back to the seller, and VSC keeps 25 percent to support its programs. VSC memberships, TART winter grooming badges, Timber Ridge and Hickory Hills season passes and North American Vasa registrations will also be on sale.
For more, visit vasaskiclub.org or call Randy at (231) 933-1264.