105th Michigan Open returns to The Bear
ACME — The Michigan Open Championship returns to The Bear at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa on June 13-16.
The tournament is open for public viewing at no charge, following standard golf course etiquette and dress codes.
The Michigan Open was first played in 1916 and won by Leo Diegel, who also played in the inaugural Ryder Cup matches and the first Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Many of golf’s famous players have their names listed on the Michigan Open’s James Standish Trophy, including Traverse City’s own Scott Hebert, a six-time winner of the championship.
The field is made up of the top Michigan PGA professionals, touring professionals who maintain residency in the state and top amateurs. The tournament is a 72-hole stroke play event. Purse payout is for professionals who return a 72-hole score.
Six-time champion Scott Hebert of Traverse City Golf & Country Club and defending champion Brad Smithson of Grand Rapids head a list of 10 former champions entered. Recent Open winners who are part of that list include Jake Kneen of White Lake (2018), Matt Thompson of Hillsdale (2017), Jeff Bronkema of Caledonia (2016), Tom Werkmeister of Grand Rapids (2013) and Randy Hutchison of Traverse City (2011).
Henshaw places 3rd in Big Ten high jump finals
MINNEAPOLIS — Traverse City Central grad and University of Michigan track and field athlete Cassidy Henshaw took home a third-place medal at Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championship in Minneapolis.
Henshaw jumped 7’1.5”, the fifth-highest in Michigan school history and ranked 23rd nationally for NCAA Division 1.
Henshaw is one of 15 Wolverines to qualify for the NCAA East Preliminary Rounds. He's seeded 13th in the high jump in the May 25-28 event hosted by Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.
Honor Roll scratch meeting May 27
TRAVERSE CITY — The scratch meet for the Traverse City Record-Eagle Honor Roll/John Lober Track Meet is set for May 27.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Traverse City Central track.
Each school needs a representative at the meeting.
The Honor Roll Meet is May 31, starting at 4:30 p.m. at TC Central.
Glen Lake hosting summer basketball camps
MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake will be hosting seven basketball camps this summer.
There will be four shooting camps: June 10 (noon–3 p.m.) boys and girls entering grades 3-8; June 13 (1-4 p.m.) boys and girls entering grades 9-12; June 20 (9 a.m.-noon) boys and girls grades 3-8; June 28 (9 a.m.-noon) boys and girls grades 9-12. Cost: $40 each session, $30 if registration/payment received by June 1.
Two offensive structure camps: June 13-14 (9 a.m.-noon) boys and girls grades 3-8; July 11-12 (1-4 p.m.) boys and girls grades 9-12. Cost: $75 each session, $60 if registration/payment received by June 1.
Fundamental skill/games camp: July 11-13 (9 a.m.-noon) boys only 3rd-12th grades. Cost: $95 for session, $80 if registration/payment received by July 1.
All three camps cost $150 if registered/paid by June 1. For more information, call the Glen Lake Athletic Office at 231-334-3061.
Ball hits first hole-in-one
SUTTONS BAY — Bahle Farms staff member Tom Ball carded his first career hole-in-one.
Ball used an 8-iron to ace the 104-yard No. 9.
Pit Spitters host summer job fair
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters host a job fair Saturday from noon-2 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium. The fair is open to new and returning employees.
Jobs include concessions, servers, ushers, parking attendants and more. For more info visit the Pit Spitters Facebook page.
Onaway hosting Great Lakes Post Camp
ONAWAY — Onaway High School is hosting the Great Lakes Post Camp, a basketball camp designed for interior basketball players to improve their play in the paint.
The three-day camp costs $150 if pre-registered by June 30, $175 after July 1 and $200 for walk-ups. The camp, run by coach Mike Ahrens, is limited to 24 spots.
The camp runs from 6-9 p.m. each day from July 19-21.
For more information, contact Ahrens by email at ahrensm1950@yahoo.com or call 616-550-9733.
