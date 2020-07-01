TRAVERSE CITY — All the familiar hallmarks of baseball were there.
The smell of grilled bratwurst, crack of the wood bat, sound of restless fans. Baseball in the air.
The score didn’t matter all that much. Baseball returned.
(For the record, the Traverse City Pit Spitters beat the Great Lakes Resorters 6-2.)
Having a game at all seemed like the biggest win after three months from seeing almost any kind of high-level sporting event, nonetheless one in your own backyard.
“A long three months away from baseball,” Pit Spitters shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach said. “It’s been tough, but getting here with my teammates, it was a blast.”
The University of Nebraska sophomore and Saginaw native drove in three runs in the victory, which opened play in the Michigan pod of the Northwoods League.
The game featured a distinctively different feel than last season’s Spitters contests.
Players and coaches wore face masks in the dugout during the game. The sparse sell-out crowd of 500 took in a pitcher’s duel that featured 12 different hurlers — six for each team. The players spread down the entire foul territory lines with social-distanced introductions.
Get used to smaller-than-normal crowds and a more-than-usual number pitchers.
With outdoor events capped at 500 because of state’s coronavirus guidelines, the game sold out a day before the first pitch. The concourse tables were packed, and fans in the seat-back chairs had to social distance.
“It’s different, but I’ve been saying it the whole time — if there’s guidelines and we get to play, the guidelines are cool,” Pit Spitters manager Josh Rebandt said. “It’s not just for us, it’s for everybody around us as well.”
Braxton Bragg claimed the first coronavirus Michigan pod victory, edging out the Kalamazoo Growlers by a few minutes for the distinction.
The Spitters used starter Andrew Hoffmann, Bragg, Pat Hohlfeld, Evan Hiatt, Will Mabrey and Evan Gates in the victory. Hiatt struck out the side in a perfect seventh inning.
“After months of just training, just waiting to get back and waiting to hear that baseball is coming back, it was a good feeling,” Hiatt said. “It’s really for real to be out there on the mound again. ... Some emotions going on.”
Each team mustered only four hits apiece.
The Resorters threw starter Jordan Patty 1.2 innings and no Great Lakes hurler went more than that long, as Cal Djuraskovic, James Rogers, John Beuckelaere and Will Buraconak helped limit Traverse City’s bats.
“I was actually surprised that the pitchers came out and threw a bunch of strikes,” Schwellenbach said. “Three months away from seeing hitters, it gets pretty tough so I give credit to our pitchers 100 percent for pounding the zone and getting guys out.”
Mario Camilletti was the game’s only multi-hit batter, going 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Schwellenbach drove in two on a first-inning shot that ricocheted off the first-base bag and added another RBI in the second on a fielder’s choice.
Rebandt said the Spitters will use a committee approach for much of the season to manage the team’s pitchers as they work back into shape. It also allows the team to spread out innings over the 17 hurlers on the roster.
Resorters manager Steve Cutter said to expect much of the same this season.
“Just in the name of arm care,” Cutter said. “Most of our pitchers haven’t thrown since March. They’ve been throwing bullpens and stuff, but they just haven’t had any live competition, so we’re going to try to build them up slowly.”
With only 500 fans in a ballpark that holds 5,500, it wasn’t the loudest environment, but that hardly seemed to matter.
“You can hear pretty much everything, whether it’s on the field or in the stands,” Cutter said. “So, yes, it’s definitely different.”
Seth Halvorsen lined the first pitch of the season off Hoffmann into center field for a single as the Resorters recorded all four of their hits in the first inning, and then were blanked the rest of the way by a parade of effective relievers.
Each team’s staff stuck out 12 batters.
The Spitters and Northern Michigan Dune Bears play Thursday night at 7 p.m., with the Resorters and Dune Bears facing off Friday night.
“It’s just exciting to be back,” Rebandt said. “Obviously, it’s fun to win on opening night, but being back and seeing guys compete again when it’s been three and a half months is so fun to see.”
