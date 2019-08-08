TRAVERSE CITY — With only three games left in the regular season, the Traverse City Pit Spitters added another shutout to their league record.
Traverse City (50-19) posted their 14th shutout of the season with a 8-0 win over Rockford (33-36) at Pit Spitters Park, making them only the fifth team in Northwoods League history to reach the 50-win mark.
The Spitters ace and starter Andrew Hoffmann had another solid outing, tossing three hitless innings before Traverse City gave run support and his arm was saved for the playoffs. Hoffmann's earned-run average is still a league-best 1.08.
The home team got a run across the plate in the third inning off a sacrifice fly from Micheal Slaten followed by a two-out, two-RBI single by Daniel Head in the fourth.
Traverse City extended their lead with two runs in the fifth. Third baseman Andrew Morrow laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt, scoring both Hudson Byorick and Mario Camilletti.
The Pit Spitters added three insurance runs in the eighth inning to push the score to 8-0.
Morrow led the offense with a hit, three RBI and a stolen base. Head batted in two runs and Evan Maday had two hits and a RBI.
Will Buraconak took the win with three innings of scoreless relief pitching, allowing two hits while striking out five.
The Pit Spitters pitching staff combined to strikeout 11 Rivets.
Traverse City will finish the regular season with one more home game against Rockford before a two-game series at Kalamazoo.
