TRAVERSE CITY — Logan Hylek's walk-off single to center sent the Traverse City Pit Spitters to a 2-1 victory over the Great Lakes Resorters on Thursday night.
Hylek drove in Carson Eby, who led off the frame with a walk and later stole second.
The teams combined for just 10 hits as the game lasted under two hours. The Spitters (26-4) won their ninth straight.
Chad Patrick went the distance for the Pit Spitters, fanning 12 and scattering six hits and walking none.
Grant Smitz tossed the first four innings for Great Lakes (4-27), striking out five and giving up three runs and one run. Jonathan Russomano threw a 1-2-3 fifth, striking out two.
Each team scored a single run in the fourth, with the Resorters' Noah Marcoux hitting a two-out solo home run, matched by a solo shot from TC's Carson Eby.
Isiah Lindsey took the loss, allowing one hit and one walk in 1.2 innings, striking out three.
