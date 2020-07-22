TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters established a big lead early and largely cruised Wednesday to a 13-2 victory over the Great Lakes Resorters.
The Spitters (5-1), who cranked up the offense for 15 hits, have won four straight.
Braxton Bragg started and went two innings, giving up two of the Resorters’ runs. Pay Hohlfeld came on for three frames and the victory, fanning four. Peter Delkus, Dalton O’Boyle and Will Mabrey each tossed one scoreless inning. Kyle Jones went one frame, surrendering an unearned run.
Jeffrey Millet tossed two scoreless frames for the Resorters (1-5), while Chad Sommers and Brody Maynard each logged one clean inning. Nick Brown struck out three in 2.1 innings, giving up one run.
Four Pit Spitters posted multi-hit evenings, with Spencer Schwellenbach leading the way with a 3-for-5 game with a walk, two steals and an RBI. Evan Maday had two hits and a pair of steals and Mario Camilletti, Chris Monroe and Johnny Hipsman each banged out two hits. Trey Yunger, Gray Betts, Jake Arnold, Schwellenbach and Hipsman each scored two runs.
The Resorters’ Dayne Leonard moved from catcher to second base and drove in two runs with a second-inning double. Travis Janes scored in the ninth inning on a Tyler Attal fielder’s choice.
The two team face off again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium.
