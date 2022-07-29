TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters have gone streaking in the second half of the season.
They collected two wins to extend their winning streak to six in a doubleheader Thursday with Kenosha.
The first game is one the Spitters will be thankful it ended when it did. After being up 5-0 in the fourth, the Kingfish splashed four runs in the ninth, but Traverse City escaped 5-4.
In the second game, a two-run home run from Camden Traficante in the eighth pushed Traverse City to a comfortable 6-2 win after being tied for a few innings.
Kenosha (26-31) trailed 5-0 in the ninth in the opener after shortstop Josh Leslie got the Kingfish on the board with an RBI double and a run after a fielder’s choice.
After Wednesday’s victory, right fielder Trey Truitt III joked that Pit Spitters baseball doesn’t begin until the seventh inning, but that wasn’t the case in the first game of the doubleheader. The Spitters tacked on two runs in the first. Marshall Toole hit an RBI single and a Glenn Miller ground out brought in Colin Summerhill, making it 2-0.
Traverse City mustered two runs in the third and a run in the fourth to extend its lead to 5-0 before the Kingfish could swim.
The Spitters bullpen was tested throughout the second game, despite having a 3-1 lead. In the eighth, Kenosha inched closer with a Bobby Atkinson RBI single, making it 3-2 but immediately after, Traficante’s two-run home run would put the nail in the coffin for Kenosha.
In their 6-2 win, the bullpen continued to dominate the mound making it nearly impossible for Kenosha to get runs. The Kingfish had runners on third and second in the seventh inning with no outs, but pitcher Ryan Insco (4-2) got three straight outs.
Traverse City hasn’t been on a six-game winning streak since the first half of the season. The Spitters in their last 10 games are 9-1 while being 4.5 games ahead of first-half Great Lakes East champion Kalamazoo Growlers (29-26).
Spitters have a chance to sweep the Kingfish for the first time this season after constantly losing to them in the first half. The first pitch Friday is at 7:05 p.m. as Nate Blain takes the mound for the Spitters.
