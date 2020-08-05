TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters’ pitching staff has been carving up the Great Lakes Resorters this week via the strikeout.
Four Pit Spitters’ pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts in Wednesday’s 7-1 victory — marking the third straight game they have tallied exactly 12.
University of Richmond product Jacob Marcus tossed a gem after getting the starting nod from Traverse City. Marcus went six innings, striking out six while allowing only one hit — he would take the win.
Dalton O’Boyle added four Ks while Beau Keathley and Jay Ward Jr. each hurled one strikeout in their inning of work for TC.
The Resorters have struck out 74 times in the last six games alone.
On the other hand, walks continue to doom the Resorters’ pitching staff. They combined to walk the Spitters 13 times Wednesday, seven of which came in the final two innings of the game.
The eighth and ninth innings made the score more egregious than it was most of the evening.
Traverse City got the night started in the second when Evan Maday scored after a lead-off single, taking a 1-0 lead. Tito Flores rocked a double to lead off the fourth inning and was sent home on a single by Bryant Goolsby to double their advantage.
The final four innings saw seven pitching changes between the teams, but no runs were scored again until the eighth.
After two walks opened the inning for TC, the Spitters tallied two more runs. This time Gray Betts was responsible for the RBI when he grounded out, scoring Tito Flores in the process. Trey Yunger also scored after tallying a single in the inning.
The Resorters got their only run of the day thanks to some walks from the Spitters’ pitchers. After two walks in a row, Crew Cohoes scored Travis Janes on a single to centerfield.
The pitching issues were exacerbated in the ninth inning for the Resorters, allowing five walks in the final stanza alone.
The Pit Spitters added three more runs in the ninth before sending the Resorters back to the bench in order in the bottom of the inning.
Mario Camilletti had two hits and walked four times in six plate appearances, batting in two runs in the process. Each of the Spitters batted at least five times with Nebraska shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach stepping up to the plate seven times.
Traverse City also took down the Resorters in a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night. The Record-Eagle was unable to provide scores because of the primary elections.
The Spitters move to 14-3 on the season while the Resorters fall to 3-15.
