KOKOMO — The Traverse City Pit Spitters have dominated this season at the Kokomo Municipal Stadium, even more so than their home turf.
Traverse City improved to 4-0 there thus far with a 4-1 victory Monday evening. The Spitters’ head-to-head season record against the Jackrabbits is 8-1.
Despite having a five-game winning streak snapped Saturday, the Spitters are still on top of the Great Lakes East Division overall standings, with Kalamazoo (27-24) 2.5 games behind. Traverse City leads Kenosha by four games in the second-half standings.
The Pit Spitters (30-22) pitching, led by Joe Horoszko (2-0), continued the mound dominance after Aaron Forest pitched his first Northwoods League shutout Sunday against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, winning 5-0.
Horoszko pitched six innings, allowed three hits, walking one and striking out three before the bullpen held its own.
The Spitters’ first run came in the fourth inning with a fielder’s choice to bring in Camden Traficante, who also scored a run in the sixth on Colin Summerhill’s RBI double, his 26th of the season. Summerhill also scored an unearned run to make it 3-0.
Throughout the game, Kokomo (14-37) had a presence on the bases as they had seven hits but remained quiet until the seventh. Catcher RJ Ochoa sent an RBI double to center to make it 3-1.
The Rabbits had another opportunity in the eighth with bases loaded, but pitcher Mitch White kept his composure with two outs and got out of the inning.
Pit Spitters players mentioned a team goal to have 200 stolen bases by the end of the season, and are currently at 143 with 20 games left. Trey Truitt III, Brennen Dorighi and Alec Atkinson all had a pair of steals on Monday.
The Spitters extended the lead in the eighth with a sacrifice fly, bringing in Dorighi to make the score 4-1 after loading the bases with one out, but that is all they could do.
Anthony Ramirez earned his third save on the season with a quick ninth inning, striking out one and getting two pop flies.
Traverse City looks to continue its dominance at Kokomo on Tuesday before heading home Wednesday for a four-game homestand against the Kenosha Kingfish (25-27), including a doubleheader Thursday.
