TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters won their league high 10th game this season with a 10-5 win over the Fon du Lac Dock Spiders Tuesday.
Traverse City fell behind 3-0 after five innings but managed to explode for eight runs in the seventh inning and two in the eighth to win.
Tuesday saw the return of three-year Spitter Mario Camilletti, who walked three times and scored a run in the seventh. Camilletti led off the big inning with a walk and Tito Flores followed.
Chris Monroe, Miles Simington, Adam Proctor, Colin Summerhill, Camden Traficante, Trey Truit II and Flores all got RBIs in the inning.
Wyatt Rush got the win in relief thanks to the scoring surge after Cade Heil pitched four innings of five hit baseball as the starter.
The Pit Spitters have a day off Wednesday and will play again Thursday against the Battle Creek Bombers at home.