TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters are back on top of the Northwoods League standings after their sixth-straight win over the Great Lakes Resorters on Friday.
The Pit Spitters downed the Resorters 5-2, moving to 11-2 on the season — giving them the best winning percentage of any team in the league (.786). The Wisconsin Rapid Rafters have the second-highest winning percentage at .690, but have played 17 more games.
The six-game winning streak is the longest of the season for TC and the longest standing in the league as of Friday.
Traverse City did its dirty work early while their ace was on the mound. After starter Andrew Hoffmann struck out two of the first three Resorters he faced, the TC offense exploded for three runs.
Gray Betts got the game started off solid for TC with a single from the lead-off spot. Mario Camilletti ripped a single in the next at-bat, getting to second on a fielder’s choice that got Betts out at third. Nebraska product Spencer Schwellenbach made it three singles in-a-row to start the game, scoring Camilletti and getting things rolling in the first.
Schwellenbach would eventually score on an Evan Maday sacrifice fly before Chris Monroe scored after hitting a double in the first to put them up 3-0.
Hoffmann went four innings without allowing a run, striking out six in the process. He is yet to get a decision this season after finishing 8-0 in 2019. Pat Hohfeld got the win from the mound for TC, moving him to 3-0 after two innings of one-hit baseball.
Great Lakes’ centerfielder Kyle Riesselmann notched that hit off of Hohlfeld, which was a triple.
He would later score on a fielder’s choice before knocking in a run in the seventh on a single.
Christian Garcia, Trent Farquhar, Chase Bessard and Dayne Leonard each tallied a hit for the Resorters.
Derek Yoo got the start for Great Lakes and went 4.2 innings, allowing all of the Pit Spitters runs in that time. Brody Maynard came in relief for the Resorters and pitched three innings of no-hit baseball to keep TC at bay.
Schwellenbach was the only Pit Spitter with multiple hits as he also hit a triple in the fifth inning — they combined for eight.
Evan Maday tallied his 12th and 13th RBI of the season Friday, moving him into second place on the team in RBIs and first in batting average (.415).
The Pit Spitters and Resorters will face off again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.