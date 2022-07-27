KOKOMO, Ind. — All season long, the pitching for the Spitters have been throwing heaters, striking out batters, and leading Traverse City to first place in the Great Lakes East Division after a slow start to the season.
The two-game series wrapped up on Tuesday with the Pit Spitters bringing out the brooms after a dominating pitching performance to keep them undefeated in Kokomo Municipal Stadium, winning 3-0 for the team’s second shutout in three days.
Pitcher Avery Goldensoph started on the mound for Traverse City, lasting only for four innings, but it was all dominance. Goldensoph ended the game striking out five, allowing two hits and walking one before reliever Jake Michel (1-2) finished it off.
Michel pitched the rest of the game and held the Jackrabbits to no runs, allowing two hits, striking out four and didn’t allow a walk through five innings pitched.
Traverse City held the Jackrabbits to four total hits. The Pit Spitters jumped on the opportunity to strike first in the opening inning.
After two straight walks, shortstop Camden Traficante and first baseman Brennen Dorighi stole bases off a wild pitch to take an early 2-0 lead, but it didn’t stop there.
Colin Summerhill extended the lead 3-0 after a Trey Truitt sacrifice, but that was all the Spitters could muster.
The team’s goal of 200 stolen bases continues as a possibility as Dorighi (3), Marshall Toole (17), Alec Atkinson (13), Traficante (20) and Truitt (16) all had a pair of steals added to the total, making it 149 with 19 games left.
Traverse City is on three-game winning streak, pulling away from the first-half Great Lakes East champions Kalamazoo Growlers (28-25), who are 3.0 games behind.
The Pit Spitters return home Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. for another Bark in the Park at Turtle Creek Stadium as they take on Kenosha Kingfish (26-27) in a four-game series, with pitcher Adam Christopher taking the mound in the opener.
