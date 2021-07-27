TRAVERSE CITY — A pitcher’s dual turned into a 4-0 win for Traverse City after a big eighth inning from the Pit Spitters.
The win opens the series with the Kenosha Kingfish that continues Tuesday.
Traverse City only had two hits before the critical inning that was led off by a double from Mario Camilletti. Two batters were hit by pitches before a sacrifice from Trey Yunger sent what would be the game winning run in Camilletti home.
Crews Taylor added a single and Camden Traficante hit a double to add three more runs in the eighth before Joe Pace closed the night with three straight outs from the mound.
Cam Schuelke (3-0) had a fantastic start that spanned eight innings, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out five.