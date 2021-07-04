KALAMAZOO — Traverse City batted around in two separate innings in a 16-2 blowout win over Kalamazoo.
That win leaves the Pit Spitters with three possible scenarios in order to clinch the Great Lakes East title and guarantee a postseason berth.
Kenosha has two games remaining, including a contest later Sunday and one Monday. Traverse City plays at Kalamazoo again Monday.
If Kenosha (19-13) loses both games against the Madison Mallards (14-18), Traverse City (21-14) clinches the first-half division title regardless of their own outcome. If the Kingfish split and Traverse City wins Monday, the Spitters claim the division. If Kenosha wins both games, it wins the division on a tiebreaker even if Traverse City takes Monday’s game.
The Growlers didn’t score until the ninth inning.
By then, the Pit Spitters struck for eight runs in the first inning and six more in fifth, tacking on two more in the eighth.
Chris Monroe drove in five of the 16 runs, including a grand slam home run in the fifth and an RBI single in the first.
Crews Taylor and Miguel Useche Canelo each drove in two runs, and single RBIs came off the bats of Zeb Roos, Trey Yunger, Mario Camilletti, Michael Stygles and Jake Arnold.
Cade Heil earned the win with five innings of five-hit ball, fanning two. Daniel Carter, Corbin Morrison and Joe Horoszko each tossed scoreless innings in relief. The Growlers finally scored in the ninth off Jesse Heikkinen.
KENOSHA 2, TRAVERSE CITY 1: Kenosha scored a ninth-inning run off TC closer Evan Gates for a 2-1 win Saturday night.
Monroe was the only Spitters player with more than one hit, including a double and an RBI. Tito Flores also added a double.
TC starter Jeremy Neff didn’t allow a run in 4.1 innings, striking out seven and giving up only one hit and three walks. Cam Schuelke tossed 1.2 scoreless frames, Joe Pace surrendered one run in two innings and Gates gave up one run in the ninth.