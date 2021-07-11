TRAVERSE CITY — Wednesday’s rivalry night pits several Traverse City Pit Spitters against each other, even though they’re on the same team.
The team’s Rivalry Night promotion encourages fans to show up in their Michigan or Michigan State gear to represent their school of choice.
Four Pit Spitters players represent that choice very literally.
Conveniently, two from each school. Infielder Tito Flores and reliever Joe Pace from Michigan and catcher Adam Proctor and starting pitcher Wyatt Rush from Michigan State.
“I can speak for Tito and Adam and Wyatt that playing for something that’s bigger than each of us, it’s pretty cool,” Pace said. “It’s a rivalry that goes way back, and we’re super lucky that we get to be a part of it, and represent our individual schools.”
Flores, a sophomore who hit .325 with seven home runs in 46 games for the Wolverines last season, said being from the Great Lakes State makes the rivalry even more special. He graduated from Birmingham Brother Rice.
“It’s really cool to kind of sit back and understand that people enjoy coming from Michigan and other families coming from Michigan State, graduating from prestigious colleges,” Flores said. “Especially being from Michigan, and being a kid that’s grown up here and grown up in Detroit, it’s cool to see other families have kids that go to Michigan or go to Michigan State, but overall, we’re gonna get after it at the end of the day.”
The Spitters’ opponent that night, the Battle Creek Bombers, feature two Michigan State players: pitchers Will Christophersen and Burrell Jones. The Kenosha Kingfish also have some Spartan players.
“Talking to the guys from Michigan State that are on the Kenosha team, it is cool to kind of talk to them and still have those relationships because you played them so much in the regular season back at home,” Flores said. “So you kind of put all that stuff to the side and understand that we’re a team, and no matter where we come from, we all have the same goal of winning and doing the best that we can.”
Proctor, who works closely with Rush and Pace as pitchers, said there’s some good-natured ribbing between the Wolverine and Spartan players, but it doesn’t get out of hand.
“There’s a little bit back and forth, but we’re on the same team now so we’re teammates,” Proctor said. “We’ve got a couple on Kenosha. And it’s fun to play against them because I know them a little bit better than other guys and I kind of give him a hard time.”
Proctor and Rush knew each other well before playing together in Spartan uniforms.
Rush graduated from Grand Ledge, and Proctor signed with Michigan State out of St. Johns.
“It doesn’t get much better than that,” Rush said. “Adam and I go way back. He grew up about 20 minutes north of where I did. So we played on the same summer ball team in high school. Over the years, we’ve built a pretty good relationship together.”
That meant Proctor was Rush’s catcher each summer from ages 16-18. Then they intersected again in college when Rush transferred to MSU following two seasons at Lansing Community College.
“That’s the hardest part about catching in the summer: You catch all these guys that you’ve never caught before and you have to build that relationship in games throughout the summer. Wyatt and I have had that relationship for years,” Proctor said. “I’ve known him since I was in high school. so I’ve been catching him for six, seven years now. It’s a lot easier just to know what he wants to throw. We’re always on the same page and it just makes the game go a little smoother and helps him get into a rhythm and do well.”
Proctor hasn’t caught any of Rush’s starts this season in Traverse City, but he’s handled him in bullpen sessions.
Rush knows Pace from more than their days squaring off in Big Ten games.
“We met each other for the first time after my freshman year of college out in Alexandria, Virginia and the Cal Ripken League,” Rush said. “So we’ve known each other for a while. But getting to know him and Tito has been has been really cool. Back in school when you played against those guys, it’s kind of like you’re gearing yourself up to play against your arch rival. And then all the sudden they show up in the summertime and we’ve got to be buddy buddy. So it’s a little different, but it’s fun.”
Rush takes a 4-1 record and 2.92 earned-run average into his next start, while Pace has a 2.25 ERA and four strikeouts in four innings of relief work so far. Pace posted a 3-1 record with 31 strikeouts in 23.1 innings in his senior season as a Wolverine after converting from outfielder to hurler as a junior.
Proctor and Pace went head-to-head once last season.
“I faced him this year,” Pace said. “I think, if I remember correctly, he popped up to third base.”
The players said it could be interesting how a fan base could be divided a little by loyalties to players from one school or the other.
“It does matter because there are Michigan guys and Michigan State guys,” Pace said. “But you know they like to see good baseball and see you guys compete and get after it.”
The game also features a silent auction to benefit charities at each school — Chad Tough Defeat DIPG and The Michael Sadler Foundation.
“I think it’s awesome because Michigan-Michigan State is a pretty big rivalry and we need to have that in the state of Michigan,” Proctor said. “I feel like it brings a lot of people out to kind of show who you’re rooting for and just see everything. It’s a good night.”