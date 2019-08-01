KENOSHA, Wi. — The Traverse City Pit Spitters may have already clinched home field advantage in the playoffs but that doesn't mean they are ready to coast the rest of the regular season.
Traverse City (46-17) posted their third straight shutout with a 4-0 win over the Kingfish (27-36) at Simmons Field on Thursday.
Conrad Voss tossed a gem for Traverse City, shutting down Kenosha to the tune of only three hits over six innings of work while striking out six Kingfish.
The bats came in support of Voss early and the Spitters steadily increased their cushion throughout the evening.
Jake Wilson got it going with a lead-off double in the second only to be scored by Ryan Hampe in the next at bat with a single. The Spitters were back at it in the third with Mario Camilletti scoring on a sacrifice from Jake Wilson, making it 2-0.
Traverse City added a single run in the fifth and sixth innings with Camilletti and Nick Powell crossing the plate.
Garrett Simmons, Austin Shea and Kevin Hahn each pitched one inning of scoreless relief for the Spitters, combining for 11 total strikeouts as a team.
Andrew Morrow and Hudson Byorick each had a RBI. Camilletti finished the game 3-for-3 with two runs and two walks.
Traverse City has won five games in a row and will continue their six game road trip with one more game in Kenosha on Friday.
