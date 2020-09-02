TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters won a slugfest for the second night in a row, outscoring the Great Lakes Resorters 12-9 Wednesday.
Sam Schmitt drove in three runs and got the win on the mound, while Cooper Marshall and Chase Eby each drove in two runs in their Northwoods League baseball regular-season finale.
Keaton Peck went 3-for-3 to raise his batting average to .625. Schmitt, Gaetano Vallone added two hits and pitched the first three innings without giving up an earned run, and Tommy Troy had two hits and two runs.
Noah Marcoux hit a home run and drove in four runs on two hits, and Anthony Pohl notched two RBIs. Crew Cohoes and Ryan Rifenberg had two hits as well.
Schmitt struck out three in three innings and Peck pitched a hitless seventh.
The Spitters and Resorters play a nine-inning 7:05 p.m. game Thursday to determine the representative in Saturday’s Michigan Pod championship at home against the winner of the Kalamazoo pod.
